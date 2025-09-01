Not Everyone is Buying This Chiefs Star's Fantasy Prospects
The Kansas City Chiefs are set for an offensive resurgence in the 2025 NFL season after two straight down years. The team fell just short of a three-peat, getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22, in their third Super Bowl appearance in a row. Now, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Head Coach Andy Reid, and the rest of the Chiefs are out for revenge.
The team knows that they'll have to be better on offense if they want to make it to the championship for a fourth time in four years. This is borne out of necessity. They suffered quite a few losses on the defensive side of the depth chart and won't be able to coast behind the strength of their D and clutch playmaking.
Thankfully, the Chiefs have the personnel necessary to be an elite offense once again. Between Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, there are plenty of explosive playmakers on Kansas City's roster. Several of them could wind up being fantastic fantasy players, too, but not everyone can feast on a unit this deep.
Is Travis Kelce in for another down year?
While their deep host of weapons is a great thing for the Kansas City Chiefs as a team, it could spell trouble for some of their fantasy drafters. This offense could wind up with just too many mouths to feed. That has Pro Football Focus's Nathan Jahnke concerned about Travis Kelce's production in his 13th season:
"Rashee Rice was the focal point of the offense over the first three weeks last season before he suffered a season-ending injury early in Week 4. Kelce was held to eight receptions for 69 yards over the first three weeks of last season, and those were three of his worst seven games of the regular season. Xavier Worthy started to step up late in 2024, especially in the Chiefs' last two playoff games, when Kelce notched a combined six receptions for 58 yards. Brown will be the third wide receiver, and he should be healthier this season than last, allowing him to be more involved."
Ultimately, Jahnke believes that Kelce won't match his value at his current listed average draft position in the fifth round. However, he does see a path for him to still be a viable starting tight end in the 2025 fantasy season:
"The Chiefs' offense hasn’t been as good over the past two seasons, partly because Kelce isn’t playing as well, but there is a chance the team can bounce back with a better wide receiver room. Kelce saw only one end-zone target last season when the Chiefs were within 10 yards of scoring. If they have more drives near the end zone and more receiving options that defenses have to worry about, Kelce may not be the focus of defenses, leading to more targets and more touchdowns.
Kelce’s quality of play has declined each of the past two seasons, and he will be 36 years old by the end of the 2025 campaign. His target share could decline, but he might also score more touchdowns this season to remain a fantasy starter."
