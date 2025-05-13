Chiefs' Andy Reid Approaching Impressive Milestone
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is one of the best head coaches in the history of the National Football League. Not only does he rank third all time in wins as a head coach, but he's also the only head coach in NFL history to achieve more than 100 wins with two different franchises.
Since taking over as the head honcho in Kansas City back in 2013, Reid has created another dynasty with the players he has been given. Blowing the top off of the lid since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over the full time quarterback position in 2018, the Chiefs remain the team to beat with coach Reid at the front of it.
With years of experience and winning tendencies, Kansas City has one of the best head coaches to ever live. While he already has a nice resume to his name, Reid is closing in on another milestone for his coaching career, this time, strictly with Kansas City.
Since 2013, Reid has accumulated 143 wins as the Chiefs' head coach. Granted that the Chiefs have a roster that looks like an above .500 winning team on paper, coach Reid should be able to pencil his 150th win with the Chiefs this upcoming season.
Holding an overall record of 143-53, and a win percentage of .730, the Chiefs players should be able to achieve this goal for their head coach. With Reid's mastermind behind the clipboard paired with the ever-evolving skills of Mahomes at quarterback, it's hard not to see this goal being reached this season.
The Chiefs' 2025 tickets will be on sale this Thursday, a day following the announcement of the 2025 NFL schedule. With fans anxiously waiting to see who the Chiefs will face throughout the season, they should make sure they can find a way to be in attendance for the potential 150th Chiefs career win for coach Reid.
Coach Reid has been in the coaching business since he was with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 through 2012. Establishing a winning culture in Philadelphia and carrying that success over to Kansas City, 150 wins is one impressive feat to celebrate.
