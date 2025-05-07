Analyst Shares Season Prediction for Chiefs Post-Draft
With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the league’s next big event on the calendar is the scheduled release on May 15. However, some people have already begun to make their post-draft or pre-schedule release predictions. The Kansas City Chiefs have not been immune to them, with some hesitation about their chances to make it to their fourth consecutive Super Bowl next February.
The Herd’s Colin Cowherd unveiled his post-draft predictions for the upcoming season. His latest showcases the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots making the postseason out of the AFC East; the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North; and the Houston Texans in the AFC South.
One of his most intriguing predictions for the AFC playoffs was having the Los Angeles Chargers put an end to the Chiefs' nine-year reign over the West division.
“I think the Chargers embodied, empowered their run game, and they are going to be a ball-control offense with two great tackles, a great coach, a great quarterback, and two excellent running backs,” Cowherd explained. “They also upgraded at tight end. I think they are going to be…not as much sizzle as you may want, but they’re just going to ground teams.
“It will be the classic Jim Harbaugh in Year Two. You’ll be looking at a team completely different than they were two years ago.”
Cowherd was brief with the Chiefs' explanation, saying they will still win 10 to 11, “maybe 12” games but finish in second place as a wild card team.
It’s a prediction that doesn't sound incredibly crazy, but it's a bold one considering the Chiefs' success in the last nine years and maintaining most of their talent from a year ago. They also made additions on both sides of the ball in free agency and the draft, landing dream draft choice Josh Simmons in the first round as their left tackle of the future. It does not come as a surprise that they remain a favorite to win the division.
As a disclaimer, Cowherd said he makes predictions post-draft, then again later in the summer during or after training camp. His choice for the AFC West winner could change again. Either way, his current choices are fascinating.
The regular season begins in four months. While the Chiefs will remain as favorites, more steam could come out for rivals the Chargers and Denver Broncos to challenge their place as the king of the AFC West.
