Chiefs Waiting on Impact From These Two Free Agent Additions
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their chance at making history last season by becoming the first franchise in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. After the defeat, the front office hit the big board of available free agents and came away with adding a handful.
Two players stood out from the offseason free agent signings on paper, but the production on the field hasn't been their 411 thus far, and partially, it's not their fault. The only two players who received multi-year deals, offensive lineman Jaylon Moore and cornerback Kristian Fulton, are awaiting to make an impact.
Jaylon Moore
The offensive line was easily one of the biggest weaknesses the Chiefs had last season, resulting in Patrick Mahomes getting sacked a career high 36 times in the regular season, and six times in the Super Bowl LIX battle against the Philadelphia Eagles. To aid the offensive line, Kansas City signed Moore.
Moore and the Chiefs reached an agreement on a two-year, $30 million deal, which was the largest contract handed out by the Chiefs' front office to a free agent this offseason. However, since signing his contract, Moore hasn't been a major factor when hitting the field, which is when he's given the opportunity.
Josh Simmons ultimately won the battle for the starting left tackle over Moore this preseason, but Moore provides added depth to the offensive line. Seeing the struggles that Jawaan Taylor has had thus far when it comes to penalties, Moore could eventually see a role increase should the trend continue.
Thus far into his Chiefs tenure, Moore has collected a total of 12 offensive snaps played, 10 at left tackle and two at right. But according to Pro Football Focus, Moore has been phenomenal in his appearances, holding an overall grade of 79.9. Moore may just need more opportunities to show his worth.
Kristian Fulton
Fulton was signed by the Chiefs coming off his best season in the NFL, where he played in 15 games with the Los Angeles Chargers and collected 51 total tackles. This offseason, Fulton had a cleanup surgery on his knee, which has left him slow to get out of the gates for Kansas City.
Currently listed as questionable once again for the Week 4 matchup, Fulton will have to have a great latter half of the season if he wants to live up to his $20 million contract.
