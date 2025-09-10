Eagles, Chiefs Will Establish This NFL First in Sunday’s Meeting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – If the Eagles seem like an AFC team to the Chiefs, that’s because Philadelphia and Kansas City will meet for a fifth consecutive season later this week.
Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan) will mark the first time since the NFL-AFL league merger in 1970 – which created the AFC and NFC – that two teams from different conferences will play in a fifth straight season.
Speedy Chiefs looked 'slow'
And according to insider Adam Schefter, the fifth installment in that stretch on Sunday means more to Kansas City than Philadelphia.
“I don't know that it's fair,” he said on Tuesday’s edition of the Adam Schefter Podcast, “but when you watch the Bills and the Ravens on Sunday night, they just looked like they were really explosive and powerful. The Chiefs didn't look that way in Week 1. They just didn't.
“Now again, one week; we'll see how it comes together. But the Ravens and Bills look like the best teams in that conference in Week 1 … and the Chiefs just looked like it was just a little slower for them.”
Chiefs lost much of game plan Friday night
It was a little slower in part because, in Friday’s 27-21 loss to the Chargers, much of Kansas City’s game plan went to the locker room with Xavier Worthy just three plays into the season. Schefter was sure to qualify his Week 1 first impression, though.
“Now it was similar last year, they picked it up and they wound up reaching the Super Bowl. So, I would never, ever underestimate Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid and the Chiefs. But I'm just saying after the first game, let's see where this goes.”
How it goes on Sunday will be determined by franchises that share a lot of history.
- Head coach Andy Reid, now fourth on the NFL’s all-time wins list (301), began his head-coaching career with Philadelphia in 1999. He’s now the only coach in NFL history to win 100 games as head coach with different franchises. Reid spent 14 years at the reins of the Eagles (1999-2012) and is now in his 13th season as head coach of the Chiefs (2013-25).
- Chiefs general manager Brett Veach began his NFL career as a coaching intern with the Eagles in 2004.
Veach has made several trades with his former boss, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, most recently swapping draft picks at the end of the first round in April. The Chiefs gave up their 31st overall selection so the Eagles could move up and take linebacker Jihaad Campbell. Kansas City then selected tackle Josh Simmons 32nd overall (Veach then packaged the fifth-round choice he got in that trade to move up and take linebacker Jeffrey Bassa in another trade with Pittsburgh.
