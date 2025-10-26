Steve Spagnuolo Raves About Chiefs’ Young Defensive Star
Throughout his time as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs staff, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has seen his fair share of talent walk into the locker room. Coach Spagnuolo often talks about some of his favorite players he's coached throughout his career, some of whom are currently playing for Kansas City.
The Chiefs take on the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, as Coach Spagnuolo will be hoping for another defensive clinic, similar to the one the defense had against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.
One of the defensive contributors who will do his part in helping the Chiefs' defense succeed is third-year linebacker Leo Chenal. Chenal has been with the Chiefs since he was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Since donning the uniform, Chenal has helped the Chiefs secure two Super Bowls.
Spagnuolo's Thoughts on Chenal
Coach Spagnuolo recently spoke to the media to discuss several things, such as recapping their win in Week 7 and individual player performances. When it came to talk of Chenal and what he's been able to add to the defense this season, Coach Spagnuolo had nothing but positive things to note.
- “Leo is a key guy to what we do and what we’ve become because of how many things he can do. You guys have all seen it. He’s played linebacker, then we put him at end, he’s gone in there and played tackle. Eventually, probably have him out at corner or playing safety or something," Spagnuolo said.
- "The versatility of Leo, especially, and Drue (Tranquill) with the things that they can do has really helped us to kind of put things out there that are maybe a little bit unconventional at times. Leo has been terrific. He’s as valuable as anybody getting in there in key situations, we use him for a lot of different things.”
Chenal's 2025 Impact
So far this season, going into Week 8, Chenal has been a key asset to the defense. Collecting 28 total tackles, one pass defended, two stuffs, and his first career interception, Chenal is on pace to have arguably his best season yet.
With this season potentially being his last in a Chiefs uniform, as he will become a free agent at season's end, Chenal is making the most of the opportunities he's been given, all of which have seemingly turned the head of Coach Spagnuolo.
