KC Business Leaders Urging to Keep Chiefs in the Region
In a video released Monday, many of the top business leaders in Kansas City, such as the KC Sports Commission, Visit KC, Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, KC Civic Council, and KC Area Development Council, came out with one united message: Keep the Kansas City Chiefs "in the region."
The collection of these local business leaders banded together and called for executives to push a deal through before someone else beat them to the punch.
“Greater Kansas City’s business and civic organizations are united in the singular mission to ensure the Chiefs and Royals remain in our region for decades to come,” exclaimed Charlie Shields of the KC Chamber of Commerce. “But time is not on our side.”
“While both teams are working hard to evaluate their future in KC, other markets are actively competing to lure them away,” said Rob Bratcher of KCADC.
“To keep these cherished franchises in KC, we need strong, realistic, public-private partnerships that make staying home in our region the only choice,” Wesley Shields of the KC Chamber added.
It comes just a year after a vote failed that would’ve let renovations to Arrowhead Stadium begin. Throughout 2024, the Chiefs have started exploring alternative options while working on their own time outside of the coalition.
KC business leaders madee it clear that losing either the Chiefs or the Kansas City Royals (MLB) would be a “major setback for regional pride and economic momentum.” In a letter signed by the entire collection they called upon KC's public leaders, saying they “must intensify efforts, ensuring the Chiefs and Royals fully understand their options and feel confident in making the decision to stay in the region.”
“Our community is a major league region, and we are committed to keeping it that way,” the group continued.
The Chiefs have long been an integral part of Kansas City's culture as a whole. However, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is one of the oldest playing fields in the league. The Chiefs have been playing there since 1972. With teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams recently getting new fields, KC must do everything they can to keep the Chiefs.
