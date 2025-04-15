NFL VP of Broadcast Comments on Chiefs Christmas Game Plea
Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs proposed the idea of becoming the NFL's staple on Christmas Day, much like how the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are Thanksgiving Day regulars. While they proposed the idea, things are not looking up for the Chiefs.
Last season, Kansas City was victorious on Christmas Day over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and given it was streamed on Netflix, the National Football League has struck gold with the idea. However, according to VP of Broadcast Planning and Scheduling Mike North, the Chiefs might be out of luck when it comes to their plea to play every year on Christmas.
"I'm not sure that's gonna become a tradition quite the way Thanksgiving is," North said when joining It’s Always Gameday in Buffalo podcast. "I mean, think about what it took for that tradition, right? The Lions since the '30s, the Cowboys since the '60s. We didn't commit to a third site on Thanksgiving when we brought that back about 20 years ago. We rotated that around. I imagine we're gonna keep rotating Christmas around, too."
The popularity of the Chiefs has skyrocketed since the beginning of their dynasty. Drawing a reaction from any and every NFL fan, the Chiefs would make sense to be a staple to capitalize on, especially seeing the amount of viewers they had last season, both in person and nationally.
"Never say never," North said. "Let's see what the next few years bring. But I don't think we're today gonna commit to a permanent third host for Thanksgiving, a permanent host for Black Friday or a permanent host for Christmas."
The argument also revolves around whether the NFL believes that fans would willingly go to these games on such an important day in certain family traditions. Perhaps the rotation of franchises playing on Christmas would create more revenue throughout the entire NFL organization, rather than just sticking with a popularized team in the Chiefs.
The debate has both pros and cons, but for the Chiefs at this moment in time, it's important that they continue building and staying relevant to the NFL, almost being able to force their hand into becoming a national Christmas Day staple.
