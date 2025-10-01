Arrowhead Report

Kansas City’s Most Dependable WR This Season Might Surprise You

The Kansas City Chiefs needed consistency while top-end wide receivers were out, and they've gotten it from this veteran.

Dominic Minchella

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on in the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit in the face right away to begin their 2025 campaign by losing a wide receiver within the first few players of the season. Already without Rashee Rice until Week 7, the Chiefs needed a veteran to step up to carry them until Worthy returned.

They got exactly that.

Kansas City brought back veteran wide receiver Hollywood Brown on a one-year deal worth $7 million, after last season was cut short due to injury. Stepping up immediately in Week 1 against the Chiefs' division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, Brown has done nothing but continue his success since.

The Veteran Leadership

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Brown brings much-needed veteran leadership in a Chiefs wide receiving room that features a lot of young talent. In his seventh year in the National Football League, Brown has learned a thing or two. Especially following a year where he was unable to be an asset, Brown has shown his leadership and worth in the first four weeks.

Thus far this season, Brown leads the Chiefs' wide receiving room in receptions with 22, targets with 32, and receiving yards with 209. While he's only had one explosive play go more than 20 yards, he leads Kansas City's wide receivers with 10 first down receptions, an area no one will ever complain about.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) scores a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (3) defends during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

What He Can Do

If Brown keeps up this pace, averaging 52.25 receiving yards throughout a 17 game season, he would finish with 888 receiving yards, which would be the most receiving yards for Brown since he surpassed 1,000 in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens. However, it depends on how he gets targeted when Rice joins the room after suspension.

He might not be the Chiefs' main touchdown threat, having one on the year, but his presence allows other receivers, such as Tyquan Thornton since Week 1 and Worthy in Week 4, to get open and get the ball moving. Patrick Mahomes knows who his explosive wide receivers are, and Brown knows he can do what's asked of him.

While he hasn't reached 90 receiving yards since Week 1, he hasn't had to. In the last three games, Brown has averaged 36.5 receiving yards. Going into a matchup on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chiefs will once again need Brown to be as he's been and then some.

