Three Must-Watch Games for Chiefs in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs were among one of the more popular teams in the National Football League last season, as they once again took the AFC West and punched their ticket to their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. While the end result was one to forget, the Chiefs were entertaining, no doubt.
Going into the new season, as we all await the 2025 NFL schedule to be announced, the Chiefs will be on the lookout to be another popular and entertaining team to watch going into the new campaign. Lucky for fans around the world, they have several games up against some of the NFL's best.
Rivalries are sure to continue and new moments are bound to be created, but with only the opponents announced, Chiefs Kingdom can only gush over what to expect, but not know when to expect it.
According to NFL.com senior news writer Kevin Patra, the Chiefs will be involved in three of the Top 10 most must-see games on the 2025 schedule. The Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills on the road at some point this season, which lands as the number one must-see game on Patra's list.
"Buffalo and Kansas City have faced off nine times since 2020, and while the Bills have won four straight regular-season clashes, they have yet to get over the postseason hump against Mahomes and Co. The influence this matchup tends to have on playoff seeding adds extra importance to the high-powered showdown between two otherworldly quarterbacks," Patra wrote.
The Chiefs are again seen on the list, this time coming in with the fourth most must-see game, as they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch. It will also be contested at Arrowhead Stadium.
"The matchup will show how far each squad has come since the Super Bowl. In the four matchups between the Eagles and Chiefs during the Hurts era, Kansas City won the first two and Philly won the last two. As if this bout needed more fire, there is also the backdrop of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni yelling at Chiefs fans the last time his club visited GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium," Patra wrote.
The seventh most must-see game also belongs to the Chiefs, as they host the Baltimore Ravens at home this season, something that Patra is excited to see.
"The bout typified the Chiefs season -- hanging on to pull out a one-score victory despite not playing their best. Mahomes and Jackson account for four of the past seven NFL MVP awards. Their matchups are, by default, appointment viewing."
