Chiefs’ Andy Reid Has Plan for WR Worthy This Season
The Kansas City Chiefs want to come back stronger next season. The Chiefs aim to overcome many of the shortcomings they faced last season. They have also heard all the noise that is coming from outside the building. They are taking notes, and they are ready to take the field and get after it next season. The Chiefs are getting slept on in some sense, and that will be a mistake.
One thing that the Chiefs want to do better is on the offensive side of the ball. With the offensive line, the running backs, and the wide receivers. That is an area the Chiefs struggled at the most last season. The Chiefs had a lot of injuries at the receiver position as well. That group was not a good one last season because of the injuries, and you can tell there was rarely any chemistry.
One player who had the most chemistry was receiver Xavier Worthy. He was not expected to be the No. 1 receiver in his rookie season, but he had to be with the injuries to his teammates. But Worthy stepped up and played well. Worthy was a good offensive weapon for Patrick Mahomes and one of the few that he counted on last season, especially down the stretch of the season.
And heading into his second season, head coach Andy Reid has a plan for Worthy.
"Coach Reid told us... when you get back, get your hamstrings ready," Worthy said.
"Worthy is poised for a breakout second season on the Chiefs alongside star wide receiver Rashee Rice, who has reportedly been recovering well from a right knee injury he suffered in Week 4 of the 2024 season," said Kristen Wong of Sports Illustrated.
"That season, the Chiefs ranked second to last in the league in pass completions that traveled downfield 20 yards or more beyond the line of scrimmage (12). They also ranked near the bottom of the league in total pass plays of 20 yards or more with 42, which was sixth-lowest."
That quote that Reid gave Worthy means that Reid is going to take more chances downfield on the offensive side of the ball. That is something that the Chiefs did not do a whole lot of last season.
