Former Top NFL WR Visited Andy Reid at Chiefs Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs are no strangers to having big names show up to their games and practices. Most recently, it was former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce making an appearance at training camp, decked out in Chiefs gear.
Another big name showed up at Andy Reid's side on Thursday; this time, it was one of his former players. Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens made his way to Kansas City's training camp, as he decided to reunite with his former head coach from Philadelphia. Reid had this to say regarding Owens' appearance at camp.
“Listen, it’s great to have to him. I’ve watched him grow up, and he’s a dad now. His son is with the 49ers and is doing a nice job. He’s got a daughter that’s a heck of a volleyball player. Just watching people grow I think is a great position that I’m in, to see that. And he’s got a good heart. T.O. has got a good heart.”
Reid spent two years as Owens' head coach with the Eagles from 2004-2005. Despite the off-field drama, Owens was always in. He produced in a big way on the field. In that 2004 season, Owens caught 77 passes for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns, helping the Eagles to a Super Bowl XXIX appearance. Owens put up 122 yards on nine catches and played in the game despite having a broken leg and screws in his ankle.
Public disputes in 2005 led to Owens' release from the Eagles. He appeared in seven games that season, catching 47 passes for 763 yards and six touchdowns. Owens would spend five more seasons in the NFL with three different teams. Once his two-year tenure in Philadelphia ended, he wound up signing with the rival Dallas Cowboys, becoming a favorite target for Tony Romo. He'd then spend one season each with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Once Reid's tenure in Philadelphia ended, that's when he ended up with the Chiefs. 12 years later, Reid has three Super Bowls under his belt and is on the chase of a fourth with another strong Chiefs squad heading into 2025.
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.