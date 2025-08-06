Former Raiders Coach Pierce's Shocking Chiefs Appearance
The Las Vegas Raiders are getting set to face off in their first preseason game on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks. It will be the first time that the Silver and Black will take the field under their new regime. The Raiders are looking to have a bounce back season in 2025, after the 2024 season did not go the way they expected it to. They have gotten off to a good start in training camp.
But on Wednesday, former Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce shocked some people and Raiders Nation when they saw him at training camp for the Raiders AFC West divisional rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. It was one of the first times Pierce has been seen around an NFL team since he was let go by the Raiders after last season. Pierce was only the head coach of the Silver and Black for one season.
One main reason that Pierce was at Chiefs camp could be because of Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Pierce and Spagnuolo have a lot of ties together. Spagnuolo was Pierce's coach during some of this time as a player in the league. Pierce and Spagnuolo were part of the New York Giants team that took down the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl that were led by Raiders now minority owner Tom Brady.
It is unknown what else Piece was down at the Chiefs training camp practice.
Former head coach Pierce took over as the interim head coach halfway turn the 2023 season, and he showed that the Raiders can play better with him running the show. And heading into last season, there was a lot of excitement about getting the Raiders to be a better team.
But Pierce did not have a good season in his first season as a head coach, and it was not good enough to keep him around for his second season.
Pierce did not seek to find interviews this offseason for any other NFL jobs, and as of right now, he is not coaching at any level, whether it be in the NFL, college football, or high school football. Pierce was a good linebacker in his NFL career.
The Raiders moved in a different direction this offseason and wanted more of a veteran coaching staff around the team.
