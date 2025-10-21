2 Incredible Stats from Chiefs’ Domination of Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business at home in Week 7 to move to 4-3 on the 2025 NFL season. Okay, that’s underselling it. They absolutely pounded the Las Vegas Raiders, 31-0.
It wasn’t a commanding Chiefs performance like the ones they’ve regularly had throughout their modern dynasty, though, where they rack up hundreds of yards on a few chunk plays to blow their opponents out of the water with one explosion after another.
Instead, this was a thorough dismantling of the Raiders on both sides of the ball, like watching an AP top-25 NCAA team cruise against an inferior opponent in a game where they try to eat up as much clock as they can so they can go home early and revel in the spoils of whooping Bishop Sycamore.
This was a truly unique contest. The Chiefs still put up numbers, producing a handful of booming fantasy performances, but they could have run up the score a lot more if they wanted to.
Chiefs completely overwhelmed Raiders
1. Time of possession: 42:08 - Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs got practically everything they wanted on offense. In Week 7, what they desired most was to control the ball. By halftime, Patrick Mahomes had led touchdown drives on KC’s first three possessions, building a 21-0 edge at intermission.
He would go on to play two more drives, scoring 10 additional points, but more importantly, eating another 10+ minutes of game time. Holding the ball for almost 75 percent of the afternoon might be even more impressive than the 31-0 final score. From a fantasy perspective, it might indicate that the Chiefs won’t look to run up the score this season, as they have bigger plans in mind.
2. Brashard Smith - 2.8 yards per carry
The clamoring for more Brashard Smith started in the offseason and has steadily grown louder coming into Week 7. With the Chiefs leading the Las Vegas Raiders by multiple scores throughout most of the contest, Smith was given an increased opportunity in the second half.
However, he couldn’t capitalize. He wound up rushing the ball 14 times for just 39 yards. That’s one fewer carry than Isiah Pacheco but 18 fewer yards. To be fair to Smith, when he took over, it was evident that the Chiefs were trying to pound the rock and chew the clock. On the other hand, the Raiders don’t exactly have an elite run defense. It’s becoming increasingly clear that Pacheco’s RB1 status is safe, unless KC adds another ball-carrier.
To get all of our Chiefs' key fantasy stats after each game, follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella.
CLICK RIGHT HERE to add us on Facebook and let us know your thoughts on these Chiefs' numbers against the Raiders.