Will Mahomes Continue His Top-10 Status in This Statistic?
The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten one thing out of quarterback Patrick Mahomes since he was selected 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft: Consistency.
Not only has Mahomes been a star since donning a Chiefs uniform for the first time, he has been the face to the franchise. He's brought in several pieces of hardware to add to his mantle at home in the form of MVP awards, both during the regular season and in Super Bowl victories.
While Mahomes is known as one of the best, if not the best, quarterbacks currently playing in the National Football League, his statistics have shown that he is one of the more consistent players, while being the best.
One statistic that Mahomes has never fallen out of the Top 10 in since becoming the Chiefs starting quarterback, has been the QBR. In his career, Mahomes's QBR rating has never fallen below 60, as he has made his name familiar at the top of the category.
In fact, two times in his career he has had the best QBR in the NFL. The first came in his first full season with the franchise, as he recorded an 80.3 rating, beating out Drew Brees for the top spot. The second came in 2022, where he recorded a 79 overall QBR rating, bypassing rival Josh Allen, who finished with a QBR score of 73.4.
He's also placed second in the Top 10 in this statistic twice as well. His first second place finish in the QBR category came in 2019, as he recorded a 77.7 rating and finished behind Lamar Jackson. He would stay consistent again the next season, as in 2020 he also finished second, this time earning a QBR of 78.1, finishing behind Aaron Rodgers.
Now, in back-to-back seasons, the Chiefs quarterback has finished in the eighth position in the Top 10. While he hasn't cracked the Top 5 since 2022, the statistic shows how important Mahomes is to the Chiefs, as he has been strong when he's throwing the pigskin.
Going into the new season, Mahomes will look to stay healthy once more to see himself catch the Top 10 status once more.
