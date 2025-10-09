Comparing Week 4 Performance to Week 5 Performance for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs went into Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, in what some would believe on paper favored them, but the end results showed otherwise. At the end of the day, the Jaguars moved to 4-1 while the Chiefs fell to 2-3.
However, just because the franchise lost doesn't mean that they didn't put up a fight while doing so, and it shows in their overall performance.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs played very similarly against the Jaguars as they did against the Ravens; however, one ended in the best offensive performance of the year, and the other ended in defeat. The Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions in Week 6 and will need to replicate their performance in Week 5, only this time come away with a victory to give their fans some insurance.
Below are how the Chiefs performed from Week 4 to Week 5.
Week 4 PFF Overall Grades
Offense vs Ravens
- Overall: 73.9
- Offense: 73.0
- Pass: 75.2
- PBLK: 76.9
- RECV: 70.4
- RUN: 58.5
- RBLK: 65.9
Defense vs Ravens
- Defense: 64.6
- RDEF: 52.6
- TACK: 65.0
- PRSH: 60.4
- COV: 71.0
- SPEC: 78.0
Week 5 PFF Overall Grades
Offense vs Jaguars
- Overall: 74.1
- Offense: 76.7
- Pass: 63.8
- PBLK: 82.0
- RECV: 72.5
- RUN: 85.0
- RBLK: 64.2
Defense vs Jaguars
- Defense: 62.4
- RDEF: 73.2
- TACK: 43.9
- PRSH: 65.1
- COV: 52.4
- SPEC: 56.9
Review
The Chiefs obviously had things that worked for them offensively against the Jaguars in the defeat, but the defense and special teams didn't do their job to help the cause. In fact, special teams and tackling endured a season low.
Going into the game, the Chiefs had to be wary of how their run defense was going to hold up, having been the weakest area for the franchise to this point in the season. At the end of the day, the run defense was arguably the best aspect of the Chiefs' defensive performance.
Going into a game against the Lions and several of their star players, Kansas City will need everything it can get to take down a juggernaut team with looking to make a statement against the reigning AFC champions.
