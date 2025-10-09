Arrowhead Report

Comparing Week 4 Performance to Week 5 Performance for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs may not have come away with the victory in Week 5, but they played fairly well by the looks of things.

Dominic Minchella

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid disutes a call with down judge Patrick Turner (13) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid disutes a call with down judge Patrick Turner (13) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs went into Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, in what some would believe on paper favored them, but the end results showed otherwise. At the end of the day, the Jaguars moved to 4-1 while the Chiefs fell to 2-3.

However, just because the franchise lost doesn't mean that they didn't put up a fight while doing so, and it shows in their overall performance.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs played very similarly against the Jaguars as they did against the Ravens; however, one ended in the best offensive performance of the year, and the other ended in defeat. The Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions in Week 6 and will need to replicate their performance in Week 5, only this time come away with a victory to give their fans some insurance.

Below are how the Chiefs performed from Week 4 to Week 5.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A Kansas City Chiefs helmet is seen during the third quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Week 4 PFF Overall Grades

Offense vs Ravens

Overall: 73.9
Offense: 73.0
Pass: 75.2
PBLK: 76.9
RECV: 70.4
RUN: 58.5
RBLK: 65.9

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) fist bumps Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Defense vs Ravens

Defense: 64.6
RDEF: 52.6
TACK: 65.0
PRSH: 60.4
COV: 71.0
SPEC: 78.0

Week 5 PFF Overall Grades

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offense vs Jaguars

Overall: 74.1
Offense: 76.7
Pass: 63.8
PBLK: 82.0
RECV: 72.5
RUN: 85.0
RBLK: 64.2

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) rushes for yards against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) and linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defense vs Jaguars

Defense: 62.4
RDEF: 73.2
TACK: 43.9
PRSH: 65.1
COV: 52.4
SPEC: 56.9

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) tries to punch the ball out as he tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Review

The Chiefs obviously had things that worked for them offensively against the Jaguars in the defeat, but the defense and special teams didn't do their job to help the cause. In fact, special teams and tackling endured a season low.

Going into the game, the Chiefs had to be wary of how their run defense was going to hold up, having been the weakest area for the franchise to this point in the season. At the end of the day, the run defense was arguably the best aspect of the Chiefs' defensive performance.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) takes the field prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Going into a game against the Lions and several of their star players, Kansas City will need everything it can get to take down a juggernaut team with looking to make a statement against the reigning AFC champions.

