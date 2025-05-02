Chiefs Seventh-Round Draftee Receives High Praise Post Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs were able to grab several new faces through the 2025 NFL Draft process, all of which obtaining high upside. From the first round to the last, the Chiefs front office once again was able to scout prospects with tremendous talent at the back half of the rounds.
One draftee that has been viewed as a complete steal for Kansas City is running back out of SMU, Brashard Smith. Smith was drafted in the seventh round, yet was projected to go sooner. If all goes well, the Chiefs could be getting a plus athlete with high potential than his original draft selection.
Smith has converted himself from a wide receiver into a running back, giving Chiefs head coach Andy Reid multiple ways to utilize his skill set. While he is viewed as a running back, Smith might be able to turn his past wide receiving skills into another asset for Kansas City.
The Chiefs' seventh-rounder has also been viewed in high light from those outside of the organization as well. In fact, according to Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick, Smith could be one of the several late round draftees who see a bigger role on the pro roster sooner rather than later.
"I mentioned Smith as one of my favorite picks in the draft, citing his receiver background—he didn’t transition to running back until last season—and ceiling as a runner. The Chiefs found seventh-round success with running back Isiah Pacheco in 2022, and Smith has a pathway to snaps and the skill set to capitalize. He should be an early weapon on third downs," Flick wrote.
As quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to age, Smith could become the Chiefs' go-to running back option very soon. Given that other running backs on the Kansas City roster are in the final year of their deals, the Smith addition gives the front office some flexibility as well.
While Smith could be utilized in the first season with the Chiefs, his role will likely increase the more he gets professional experience. Showing traits of being moldable through his collegiate years, this draft pick could come away as one of the better late round options.
