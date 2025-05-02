Where Chiefs Sit in AFC Power Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the team to beat in the entire AFC conference for nearly a decade, having been to several AFC Championship games in a row. While they don't always win those games, they have been good enough to secure themselves three Super Bowl Championships since 2020.
After falling short on creating history this past winter, the Chiefs have flown under the radar, trying to assemble their franchise back to the top of the mountain. Since the conclusion of the 2024 campaign, the Chiefs have added and subtracted several pieces to the puzzle, whether they wanted to or not.
Following a successful 2025 NFL Draft, the franchise looks to have its seven new draftees make immediate statements on the franchise going forward, as the quest to the top of the mountain starts again. Lucky for them, though, the climb won't be so steep.
According to CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani's AFC Power Rankings following the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs were once again near the top of the mountain, but sat in second behind the Baltimore Ravens.
"The Chiefs are a perennial AFC contender, but I really liked this team's draft. Josh Simmons at No. 32 overall would have gone much higher without the knee injury, but that wasn't the only top-graded pick from Brett Veach. Omarr Norman-Lott in the second round is an interior pass-rushing player I want to see play next to Chris Jones, wide receiver Jalen Royals from Utah State may be the steal of the draft and SMU running back Brashard Smith is an explosive playmaker," Dajani wrote.
Dajani would go on to write on why the Ravens sit atop his rankings, primarily due to their draft class.
"Baltimore found a way to keep left tackle Ronnie Stanley and then signed DeAndre Hopkins in free agency, but also drafted the best safety in this class with Malaki Starks at No. 27 overall, then found a first-round talent in Mike Green at No. 59 overall -- who led the FBS with 17 sacks last season," Dijani wrote.
The Ravens and the Chiefs are set to clash at Arrowhead Stadium this season, as the two franchise's will be able to put to the test on who really runs the AFC.
