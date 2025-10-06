Arrowhead Report

Why This Game Is a Statement Opportunity for Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a chance to make a statement in week five.

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Through the first four games of the season, Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes has completed 61.7% of his throws for 939 yards, seven touchdowns, and only one interception. In addition, he's been sacked seven times.

The Chiefs' offense started out the season struggling, which explains their mediocre numbers, but Mahomes individually has been a shining spot for them. In their last game against the Baltimore Ravens, he threw for four touchdowns, the first time he's done that this season, and he hopes to continue to build off of that momentum against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

QB Power Rankings

Patrick Mahomes
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greet each other on the field after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and after all of the quarterback performances in week four, he updated his power rankings. Mahomes' stellar performance against the Ravens boosted him seven spots and now sits as the number two quarterback in the NFL behind Josh Allen.

"The Ravens' declining defense was just what he needed to get going. Xavier Worthy's return also helped. Mahomes has remained his acrobatic self all year, but now he's finally primed to settle into a big-play passing rhythm", said Benjamin.

Patrick Mahomes
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) makes a pass as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (3) defends at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have the luxury of playing on Monday Night Football, which means that before they even play a snap of week five football, they already know the landscape of the NFL and everything that's shifted from a new week.

The Los Angeles Chargers lost their game against the Washington Commanders, so a win for the Chiefs would mean they're tied with the Chargers and the Denver Broncos for the leading team in the AFC West.

Andy Reid
Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Another luxury of playing later than everyone else is that the Chiefs have the advantage of knowing how each quarterback has played thus far. Some of the players around Mahomes in the power rankings, like Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford, and Justin Herbert, all lost their games.

Not only would a win result in the Chiefs being back in the race for the AFC West, but Mahomes can further improve his MVP case by playing better than his peers did in week five. That's easier said than done against a ferocious Jaguars' defense, but their offensive line has begun to play better, and that will be a key factor as to whether or not Mahomes lights it up.

Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again 

Click here to let us know your thoughts on how Mahomes can make a statement when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Fernando Alfaro-Donis
FERNANDO ALFARO-DONIS