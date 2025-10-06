Why This Game Is a Statement Opportunity for Patrick Mahomes
Through the first four games of the season, Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes has completed 61.7% of his throws for 939 yards, seven touchdowns, and only one interception. In addition, he's been sacked seven times.
The Chiefs' offense started out the season struggling, which explains their mediocre numbers, but Mahomes individually has been a shining spot for them. In their last game against the Baltimore Ravens, he threw for four touchdowns, the first time he's done that this season, and he hopes to continue to build off of that momentum against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
QB Power Rankings
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and after all of the quarterback performances in week four, he updated his power rankings. Mahomes' stellar performance against the Ravens boosted him seven spots and now sits as the number two quarterback in the NFL behind Josh Allen.
"The Ravens' declining defense was just what he needed to get going. Xavier Worthy's return also helped. Mahomes has remained his acrobatic self all year, but now he's finally primed to settle into a big-play passing rhythm", said Benjamin.
The Chiefs have the luxury of playing on Monday Night Football, which means that before they even play a snap of week five football, they already know the landscape of the NFL and everything that's shifted from a new week.
The Los Angeles Chargers lost their game against the Washington Commanders, so a win for the Chiefs would mean they're tied with the Chargers and the Denver Broncos for the leading team in the AFC West.
Another luxury of playing later than everyone else is that the Chiefs have the advantage of knowing how each quarterback has played thus far. Some of the players around Mahomes in the power rankings, like Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford, and Justin Herbert, all lost their games.
Not only would a win result in the Chiefs being back in the race for the AFC West, but Mahomes can further improve his MVP case by playing better than his peers did in week five. That's easier said than done against a ferocious Jaguars' defense, but their offensive line has begun to play better, and that will be a key factor as to whether or not Mahomes lights it up.
