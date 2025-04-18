Where Does The Chiefs Roster Rank in 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a disappointing loss that ended their season last year. Now that they have moved on and have refocused on the 2025 season, they have had a massive roster overhaul. The Chiefs lost a lot of key pieces from last year's team in free agency. They also brought in their own free agency signings, but the Chiefs still have a lot of work to do.
The Chiefs now will look to add the right pieces around the rest of the roster that will make the team favorites not only to get back to the Super Bowl but also to win it.
The Chiefs have a lot to do on both sides of the ball, by what helps is that they have the best quarterback in the National Football League in Patrick Mahomes, and his top target, Travis Kelce, is back for at least one more season.
But even with those two being the best at their respective positions, the team will still need more to help them out and get to where they want to go.
Last season, the biggest struggle for the Chiefs was the offensive line and the fact that their running game was non-existent. The Chiefs can address those things in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft or sign free agents who still have no team.
But heading into the 2025 season were do the Chiefs ranked as far as their roster is built right now.
Austin Mock of The Athletic ranked the Chiefs roster at No. 4 in the NFL.
"Anyone who watched the Super Bowl knows where the Chiefs need the most help, and that’s at offensive tackle. Odds are good that’s the position they’re going to address with their first pick (No. 31) in the draft. However, that’s not the only deficiency on their roster, as the team makeup has become a stars-and-scrubs build at this point," said Mock.
"They have stars at quarterback, tight end, interior offensive and defensive line and cornerback. However, the rest of the positions leave a lot to be desired. Along with bolstering the offensive line, the Chiefs could use another pass rusher and some more skill position help for QB Patrick Mahomes."
The Chiefs will have their work cut out for them, but one thing we have seen is that they have been able to have successful seasons with any players they bring in.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.