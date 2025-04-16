Should Chiefs Trade for Star Tight End?
The Kansas City Chiefs will have their superstar tight end and future Hall of Famer, Travis Kelce, back for the 2025 NFL season. But for the Chiefs, they will not have him for long. Kelce is on the back end of his amazing football career, and next season could be his final season with the Chiefs.
Kelce thought about retirement this offseason after losing in Super Bowl LIX. Many thought that Kelce was going to call it a career after last season, but the way he ended last season, he decided that he wants to go out on his terms.
And with that, the Chiefs need to start looking for potential replacements for Kelce. Kelce has been a huge part of the Chiefs' offense since he was drafted by the team and especially for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes's favorite target has been Kelce, and finding a good replacement will be a huge thing for Mahomes and the offense.
One way the Chiefs can find another talented tight end is by trading for star tight end Kyle Pitts from the Atlanta Falcons.
"Like Kelce, Pitts is an athletic tight end who can make plays after the catch. Pitts was the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history and eclipsed 1,000 yards as a rookie," said Aaliyan Mohammed of The Sporting News. "Unfortunately, inconsistent quarterback play in Atlanta has led to some lackluster seasons. He is set to play 2025 on his fifth-year option, and if the Falcons do not plan on re-signing or extending him, they could be inclined to flip him for draft capital."
Pitts would be a huge pick up for the Chiefs. Pitts has a lot of talent, and it has been hidden throughout his young career, but of the quarterback carousel he has been dealing with in Atlanta. Adding Pitts with Mahomes could look similar to what the NFL has seen for a long time from Mahomes and Kelce.
"Pitts had a 59-yard game against the Chiefs this season, which included a 50-yard grab. With consistent quarterback play and an elite offensive mind calling plays, the Chiefs could unlock his true potential," added Mohammed.
The Chiefs can look for a potential trade for Pitts before or during the draft. The Chiefs might not have to give up a lot to get Pitts, which can make the deal work for both sides.
