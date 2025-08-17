Something to Look Forward to for Chiefs’ Third Preseason Game
The 2025 regular season is just around the corner, and the Kansas City Chiefs are ready to get back to action. While their first two preseason games of the offseason haven't gone according to plan, losing to both the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, the Chiefs know how to win in the regular season.
Following the 2024 campaign, where the Chiefs went 15-2, they are held to a high standard when it comes to the regular season. The Chiefs are expected to be a playoff-contending team this season, regardless of many believing 2025 is the year they will begin to digress.
While the first two preseason games might have sucked the life out of the Chiefs fanbase, given they've seen their franchise lose three straight games dating back to Super Bowl LIX, there is hope on the horizon with the regular season approaching.
The Chiefs have one more preseason game on their schedule before they take on their AFC West divisional opponents, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Week 1 of the regular season campaign. Kansas City will host the Chicago Bears on Friday, Aug 22, for their final preseason game before they travel overseas to Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Following the game against the Seahawks, head coach Andy Reid revealed that the ones would likely be playing more than what we have seen them do thus far in the preseason games. Meaning that the Chiefs are likely to roll out a roster on both offense and defense that has led them to Super Bowl championships.
Fans got a taste of Patrick Mahomes in the first preseason game against the Cardinals, where he threw one pass for a touchdown in his small sample size. But with Mahomes and the rest of the ones on the field against the Bears, it should give a better sense of where the Chiefs are before they take on the Chargers in Week 1.
The Chiefs faced the Bears last year in the final preseason game and lost by the final score of 34-21. The Chiefs didn't roll out all of their starters for that game, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. But, with the ones getting into this year's game, the Chiefs will look to be on the other side of the game.
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.