Chris Jones Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Performance vs. Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was a one-man wrecking crew in KC's Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. After wreaking havoc on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and contributing to the Chiefs' stifling run defense, Jones has been named the Week 4 AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
In the NFL's press release announcing the AFC Player of the Week winners, the league summarized why Jones earned the honor in Week 4.
"Jones recorded four tackles and two sacks in the Chiefs’ 17-10 [win] over the Chargers, helping Kansas City improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2018," the release reads. "Both of Jones' sacks came on pivotal third downs, including one late in the fourth quarter."
The NFL's announcement also notes that this week's award "is Jones' third-career Player of the Week Award, surpassing Neil Smith and Art Still for the most-ever by a Chiefs defensive lineman."
Jones previously won the award in Week 2 of the 2017 season and Week 11 in 2021. According to the league, Jones joins five-time Player of the Week winners Dak Prescott and Darius Slay as "the only former Mississippi State Bulldogs to win Player of the Week three-or-more times."
Elsewhere in the AFC, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the eighth time in his career while Tennessee Titans kicker Nick Folk was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, his 10th-career Player of the Week award.
In the NFC, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen and Chicago Bears punter Tory Taylor took home their respective NFC Player of the Week honors.
After KC's win in Los Angeles, Jordan Foote of Kansas City Chiefs On SI wrote about Jones's dominant performance.
"Chris Jones, the unquestioned closer of the Kansas City defense, was fantastic on Sunday," Foote wrote. "Not only did the All-Pro defensive tackle get a sack to kill a Chargers drive late in the first half, but he also had another one late in the game to help bring things home. Jones's pressure of Herbert to force a throw in the final frame resulted in a turnover on downs. It's been a great start to the season for the CEO of 'Sack Nation,' and having another productive interior rusher like Tershawn Wharton (who had a good game in his own right) next to him surely helps the entire line."