What Stood Out to Patrick Mahomes About Josh Simmons
The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Arizona Cardinals in their first preseason game on Saturday, August 9. While this matchup may be just another game for some players, it marks the first opportunity for the Chiefs' 2025 NFL Draft class to compete against professional athletes in the National Football League.
The Chiefs entered the offseason with a focus on enhancing depth in their most critical positions. They used their first-round draft pick to select Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons, a move that has already proven beneficial for the franchise. Simmons is recovering quickly from his injury and has a strong chance of becoming the starting left tackle for Kansas City as the season begins.
Simmons nearly fell out of the first round of the draft but ended up being picked by the Chiefs organization. His left knee injury was the main reason why teams in front of the Chiefs chose not to select him. However, after seeing his strong performance in training camp, it seems they may have made a mistake.
As the Cardinals become the first NFL team to face Simmons and the rest of the NFL Draft class of 2025, quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts on what he appreciated about Simmons before being drafted by Kansas City. Mahomes, who has a passion for following the NFL Draft, demonstrated his insights in his analysis of Simmons, and it shows in his analysis of Simmons.
- "I told Veach when I watched him that he was really good. I think that was the biggest thing. I mean obviously the health stuff and and stuff like that I can't be there for those those medical stuff and everything like that but when you watch him on tape, I mean you realize how talented he was, how strong he was, the way he was able to move and so good for us that we were able to get him and that he's gotten here and he's been healthy so far," Mahomes said on Thursday.
Mahomes has often been asked about how Simmons has done in his recovery from injury, and the two-time MVP has been very impressed with what he's seen from the rookie.
- "He's doing a great job, man. I mean, he's gotten better and better. He's learning, and obviously, he's had some highlights and made some big plays, but it's about getting better and better, and he's continuing to do that."
