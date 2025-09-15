2 Critical Takeaways From Chiefs’ Loss to Reigning World Champions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs aren’t the same team they were early in the career of Patrick Mahomes, so it’s no surprise they’re mired in their first three-game losing streak since he became their starting quarterback. It’s also Kansas City’s first 0-2 start to a season in 11 years.
After Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the reigning world champion Eagles, the Chiefs are in unfamiliar territory. Here are two important observations from their Week 2 setback.
Patrick Mahomes simply needs more balance
Sunday was a somewhat bipolar game for the two-time MVP. From a rushing standpoint, he played one of the best games of his career. His 66 ground yards established his career high for a regular-season game (he had 69 in the 13-seconds win over Buffalo during the 2021 playoffs, and 66 in the Super Bowl 58 triumph over the 49ers – both overtime games). Those runs on Sunday gave the Chiefs their first lead and dominated Vic Fangio’s Eagles in the first half.
From a passing standpoint, he played one of his worst career games. Through the first 57 minutes, Mahomes had just 138 passing yards -- until his 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyquan Thornton late in the game. For context, the quarterback’s lowest yardage total over a full game is 151 – almost a year to the day, Sept. 15, 2024, in a 26-25 win over the Bengals.
“I think just there's little things here and there,” he said after the game. “I mean, getting a ball batted, big play, missing some deep shots, things here and there that we just did, we didn't do at a high-enough level.”
Clearly, if the Chiefs can combine Sunday’s defensive effort with a more balanced Mahomes – something the quarterback eagerly desires – they’ll be right back in the AFC race, regardless of who’s playing wide receiver.
Speaking of Kansas City’s defensive effort:
Some say the Chiefs’ aura of invincibility has taken a dent. But nice SUVs can still get from Point A to Point B with unsightly dents. Kanas City’s defense would be happy to serve as the drive shaft.
That defense held the reigning Super Bowl champion to 216 total yards – the Eagles’ lowest single-game mark since they had 213 in a home loss to Tampa Bay on Oct. 14, 2021. The last time the Eagles won with that level of offensive output was Dec. 25, 2017, a victory over the Raiders with 216 yards.
Steve Spagnuolo’s unit also held the Eagles to 20 points and 5 of 14 (35.7 percent) on third downs.
There’s no such thing as moral victories in the NFL, but the Chiefs have lost two very different games this season – by a combined nine points. Their Week 1 loss to the Chargers was an impressive offensive effort combined with a dismal defensive performance. Their Week 2 loss was a polar opposite.
Like Mahomes said after Sunday’s game, the solution seems fairly simple.
“I know it sucks to hear for the fans, but I feel like we're close. And so, all we can do is just continue to work and continue to get after it and be ready to play the Giants this next week.”
