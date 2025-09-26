Former Quarterbacks Are Split Between Chiefs and Ravens
We are only in Week 4, but we are already talking about must win games for the Kansas City Chiefs. And no one could have guessed that the Chiefs would have a critical game just four weeks into the 2025 NFL season. But that is the case. The Chiefs will head into Sunday in a game that they need to win to stay in reach of the AFC West. If the Chiefs cannot win on Sunday, they will drop to 1-3 and Deeping in the standings to win their tenth straight division title.
Their opponent on Sunday is their long time AFC rival, the Baltimore Ravens. They are in a similar situation to the Chiefs heading into this game. The Ravens also come into this match-up with and 1-2 record after suffering their second loss of their season this past Monday. It will be a challenge for the Ravens as they will be traveling to Arrowhead on a short week and looking to pick up a critical game as well.
These teams cannot afford to drop to 1-3 just four games into the season. That will be something that will hurt them as they are both trying to get to the big game this season.
But someone will come out of this game 1-3 and is going to be faced with the tough questions. This is something we did not see coming from these two teams at all. A lot of people are going to have their eyes on this one. It is going to be interesting to see what these two teams come out and play like on Sunday.
Chiefs and Ravens in must win matchup
"I got the Ravens," said former NFL quarterback Derek Carr on the Home Grown Network. "I am picking the Ravens as the favorites. They are coming off a loss. Defensive backs. Everyone is saying, What is wrong with them? The run game, oh my goodness. Let me tell you something about Baltimore. You do not think that there is some toughness in that building that has been established. You do not think they had a couple of injuries?"
"You do not think that Lamar Jackson showing his frustration means something when he shows up to practice? You do not think Derrick Henry is a little upset right now? What is scarier than Derrick Henry being upset?"
