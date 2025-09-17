Patrick Mahomes Dishes on Balancing Dual-Threat Status
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke from the podium at team headquarters prior to Wednesday’s practice. The Chiefs this week will visit the Giants on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On areas of improvement after self-scouting:
“Yeah, I think for myself, just being better at executing in some of those earlier moments in the game, especially. I mean, there were guys open, obviously Noah (Gray) early. But even more than that, just if I kind of sit in that pocket a little bit longer, trust those guys, get the ball to the guys down the field, I feel like we can make some more explosive plays. And so that was stuff I scouted on myself.
“But we're up against a good defensive team this week, especially that D-line. And so, finding the right moments to take those shots downfield, but not taking the negative plays as well.”
On whether staying in the pocket longer is something he sees frequently, or occasionally:
“Just here or there, mostly. I mean, I think even some of the runs that I made, that if I would have just stayed a little bit longer, I could have made some throws to guys and let them make some plays happen. And so, obviously, the runs work, and so you have success in the play and stuff like that. But when you look back on the tape, sometimes you want to make sure that you're going through the progression the right way.”
On whether he feels like the Chiefs ask too much of Travis Kelce, and his load management:
“I honestly don't know. I mean, I know he wants to be out there at the end of the day. I mean, he wants to have the chance to make the plays happen. And he's made the plays happen for years. And so, I don't feel like we asked for too much from him. But, I mean, we ask for him to be out there and be himself, and just be who he is. And I think that that, in itself, is enough for us. And so, I wouldn't -- that's probably a question you can ask Trav -- I feel like he's in a good spot. And it's hard to get him off the field, I know that.”
On whether he’s had to help his newer receivers like Tyquan Thornton understand that when he’s running, they need to block:
“No, no. I mean, I think Tyquan has done a great job to start the year. I mean, I've missed him on some throws, and he's made big plays happen as well. And so, I think if he continues to play like he's playing, he'll continue to have big plays within this offense. And he's got a great role in this offense.
“And so, I think just for us in general, I think it's just execution stuff. I mean, we're just barely off here and there. And in the NFL, if you're playing good defenses, if you miss plays, then the drives stall out. And so, we're just gonna continue to work and continue to practice and learn those things. And as we get guys back, we'll continue to execute at a higher level.”
On whether he continues to take things one game at a time, or makes changes after starting 0-2:
“I think it’s one week at a time. But I think just continue to even amplify the little details. I mean, sometimes when you're winning a lot, those little details get lost, and that's how you lose. But when you lose early like this, you have to really just focus on those little details and maximize those and then you try to set the example on the practice field and stay after and do extra stuff, and do a little bit here and there, and push other guys to do the same.
“And so, we're really good at that, and I feel like we've had great weeks of practice. And so, that's why I have faith, is that I know how these guys are working and how hard these guys are pushing to be even better. And so, now it's just about putting it together on game day, which I've seen these guys do before. And so, I have faith that we'll do that.”
On whether turning 30 is meaningful:
“Yeah. I mean, it's meaningful in a sense. It's always hard for me, my birthday in general, especially this year with the losses, but being early in the season, you're so focused on football and trying to get us going the right direction. But we celebrated in the offseason, and we went down and I hung out with some of my friends. We all grew up together. And you see them and like, I'm a little ahead of them, but all them, their wives are pregnant and they're finally getting their jobs that they're gonna have for the rest of their lives and stuff like that.
“And so, it is cool to see everybody moving up, moving on in life and building their own families, and see how far we've come from Little League Baseball to where we are now.”
On confirming what Andy Reid said, that he doesn’t feel any older after turning 30:
“No, I feel the same. But I got kids. I've been 30 forever.”
On converting third downs:
“Yeah, obviously you want to continue to get the chains moving, but there's a time and a place where you got to take the shots down the field. And even like the throw to Tyquan, had down the sideline that barely missed early in the game, I thought that was the right decision. It's just, we just didn't execute it at the right time.
“And so, you look back on that stuff on film, and you have to take those shots, because those are shots that can change games. But knowing when to do that, when to just move the chains and do stuff like that, is something that we'll continue to work on.”
On improving the run game, and defenses showing more light boxes early in the season:
“I think it’s something we need to continue to trust in. I mean, that's part of football, is being able to trust in the run game. And whenever they are in the light boxes, run the football and force them to come down, to throw some of the shots down the field.
On knowing when to lower his shoulder on runs, and truck defensive backs:
“I think, just pick and choose. And I think more than anything, it's just knowing when to do it, when not to do it, protecting yourself, but still being a football player and a competitor. So, I think that that's it, more than anything. And then, Brad (Gee) says Taco Bell, so that does it for me, too.”
