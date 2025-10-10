Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Offense Can Prove It's Here to Stay vs. Lions

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense has strung together two straight strong performances. Can they continue their ascension?

Andy Quach

Sep 17, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands the ball off to running back Isiah Pacheco (10) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands the ball off to running back Isiah Pacheco (10) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
In this story:

Since getting Xavier Worthy back from a dislocated shoulder he suffered in the season opener, the Kansas City Chiefs have reasserted themselves as one of the best offenses in the NFL. In their last two games, they've averaged 32.5 points and 429 total yards.

There was still a lot of skepticism after the Chiefs' 37-20 blowout win over the Baltimore Ravens. Due to all of the injuries and absences their opponent was dealing with, there was concern over whether that game was a sign that Kansas City's offense was back to its usual explosive antics or if it was simply a product of Baltimore's ramshackle defense.

However, the Chiefs had another encouraging performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have had one of the better defenses in the league this year. They might not have been able to get the win in Duval, but it wasn't due to a lack of offense. If KC can have another strong showing in Week 6, it could cement them as legitimate Super Bowl contenders once again.

Chiefs' player props vs. Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets the crowd hyped before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Patrick Mahomes over/under 259.5 passing yards

In the first three games of the 2025 NFL season, Patrick Mahomes tried to put the Kansas City Chiefs on his back. With Rashee Rice suspended and Xavier Worthy out with injury, though, he simply didn't have the weapons available to him to generate any consistent offense outside of his scrambles.

As a result, he's averaging just 251.4 passing yards per game this season, the second-lowest mark of his career. However, since Worthy's been back, that number has shot up to 294 in the last two weeks. He faces a tough test in Week 6, matching up with a Detroit Lions defense that has allowed 206.6 passing yards a game through the first five outings, 12th-lowest in the NFL. Can Mahomes surpass his 259.5-yard line from FanDuel?

Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, Kansas City Chiefs, Isiah Pacheco
From left, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun (23), Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) can’t tackle Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Isiah Pacheco over/under 34.5 rushing yards

Isiah Pacheco has struggled mightily this season, hence his low 34.5-yard line from FanDuel for Week 6. However, he's started to turn things around since Worthy's return. In his last two games, he's averaged 52 yards from scrimmage on 9.5 touches in each outing.

He's had 35 or more yards on the ground in his last three matchups for the Chiefs. The Lions defense has been pretty strong on the ground this year, allowing the seventh-least yards per game. This season, Pacheco has seen more usage and snaps in close contests than when KC is either behind the ball or holding a comfortable lead. That could be to his advantage against another contending team like Detroit.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to follow along with all of the Chiefs' player props throughout this year's campaign.

Click here to let us know your thoughts on these Chiefs' player props against the Lions when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.