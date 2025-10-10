Chiefs Offense Can Prove It's Here to Stay vs. Lions
Since getting Xavier Worthy back from a dislocated shoulder he suffered in the season opener, the Kansas City Chiefs have reasserted themselves as one of the best offenses in the NFL. In their last two games, they've averaged 32.5 points and 429 total yards.
There was still a lot of skepticism after the Chiefs' 37-20 blowout win over the Baltimore Ravens. Due to all of the injuries and absences their opponent was dealing with, there was concern over whether that game was a sign that Kansas City's offense was back to its usual explosive antics or if it was simply a product of Baltimore's ramshackle defense.
However, the Chiefs had another encouraging performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have had one of the better defenses in the league this year. They might not have been able to get the win in Duval, but it wasn't due to a lack of offense. If KC can have another strong showing in Week 6, it could cement them as legitimate Super Bowl contenders once again.
Chiefs' player props vs. Detroit Lions
1. Patrick Mahomes over/under 259.5 passing yards
In the first three games of the 2025 NFL season, Patrick Mahomes tried to put the Kansas City Chiefs on his back. With Rashee Rice suspended and Xavier Worthy out with injury, though, he simply didn't have the weapons available to him to generate any consistent offense outside of his scrambles.
As a result, he's averaging just 251.4 passing yards per game this season, the second-lowest mark of his career. However, since Worthy's been back, that number has shot up to 294 in the last two weeks. He faces a tough test in Week 6, matching up with a Detroit Lions defense that has allowed 206.6 passing yards a game through the first five outings, 12th-lowest in the NFL. Can Mahomes surpass his 259.5-yard line from FanDuel?
2. Isiah Pacheco over/under 34.5 rushing yards
Isiah Pacheco has struggled mightily this season, hence his low 34.5-yard line from FanDuel for Week 6. However, he's started to turn things around since Worthy's return. In his last two games, he's averaged 52 yards from scrimmage on 9.5 touches in each outing.
He's had 35 or more yards on the ground in his last three matchups for the Chiefs. The Lions defense has been pretty strong on the ground this year, allowing the seventh-least yards per game. This season, Pacheco has seen more usage and snaps in close contests than when KC is either behind the ball or holding a comfortable lead. That could be to his advantage against another contending team like Detroit.
