Chiefs Must Earn Renewed Optimism Ahead of Week 7
Pundits and detractors were ready to write their obituaries on the Kansas City Chiefs' modern dynasty as soon as the clock hit triple zeroes in their 40-22 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. After an offseason that saw them lose some key defensive players, the sharks were really circling in the water around the Chiefs.
Then, KC began the 2025 NFL season 0-2, after falling to the Los Angeles Chargers in the opener in Brazil and coming up short against the Eagles once again in the rematch. They were able to get back into the win column against the New York Giants in Week 3, but that victory was anything but inspiring.
However, the Chiefs were without both of their top two wide receivers, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, in those first three games. When Worthy returned from his dislocated shoulder in Week 4, everything changed for KC. They went 2-1 over their next three behind some truly explosive offensive showings.
Chiefs must prove they're really back
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense has undoubtedly been better since getting Xavier Worthy back, averaging over 31 points per game since his return. However, they still took a tough loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 with him in the lineup. Patrick Mahomes has been playing at an MVP level all year. Now that he's got adequate weapons downfield, the Chiefs' passing game has been elite once again.
However, this team still has plenty of questions it needs to answer. The defense has performed admirably in the first third of the season, but there's no doubt that they're worse on paper than they have been in recent years. The ground game has been absolutely abysmal behind Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt. Rashee Rice will be back in Week 7's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, but his presence won't directly impact the defense or the running game.
And yet, just as quickly as people abandoned the Chiefs during their early struggles, they've been just as fast jumping back onto the bandwagon. All five editors on NFL.com's panel picked KC to beat the Raiders this weekend. Tom Blair predicted a 29-17 victory for the Chiefs:
"They're back, baby! And on Sunday, they're about to be even more back somehow, because Rashee Rice is set to make his season debut, marking the first time ever that he, Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy will be on the field in the same regular-season game. Patrick Mahomes might think he's hallucinating after having to make the best of a patchwork receiver corps for too long. The timing of this matchup, coming after a prime-time win over Detroit, lines up perfectly for the Chiefs to recreate a classic narrative thread from the latter days of the Patriots' dynasty: look beatable in the early goings, then ease back into Super Bowl-contending shape."
Find us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to keep track of all the Chiefs' picks in each game this year.
Click here to let us know your thoughts on these predictions against the Raiders when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.