Chiefs Could Be In for Mixed Fantasy Game vs. Lions
After three weeks stuck in the mud, the Kansas City Chiefs' offense has now strung together two strong showings in a row. They took full advantage of Xavier Worthy's return against the injury-riddled Baltimore Ravens in a 37-20 blowout win in Week 4. They weren't able to keep their streak going versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they still got plenty of offense in a 31-28 upset defeat on the road.
Anyone who bought in on the Chiefs as a fantasy football factory this season has to be delighted by KC's performance in the past two weeks. Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy, and the rest of the passing game have a great opportunity to continue building their momentum in Week 6's matchup with the Detroit Lions, as ESPN's Mike Clay outlined:
"The Lions are expected to be without the standout cornerback duo of Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed this week (and likely longer). That leaves them with the likes of Amik Robertson, Rock Ya-Sin, Avonte Maddox and Tre Flowers as options to try to slow Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Hollywood Brown and Tyquan Thornton. Detroit has already allowed seven TDs (fourth most) and the seventh-most fantasy points to receivers this season (third most to the perimeter), with the injuries only exacerbating the situation. Upgrade Kansas City's passing offense."
Not every Chiefs player expected to shine
In the past two weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs have greatly benefited from Xavier Worthy's presence in the passing attack. Not only has he given Patrick Mahomes another elite weapon downfield, but he also provides a versatile key for Andy Reid's creative play designs, as well as commands defensive attention to open up space for Travis Kelce and the other pass-catchers.
He's even helped to improve the running game, with the Chiefs averaging 138 yards on the ground since his return. However, Kansas City's ball-carriers still can't be trusted in fantasy football, at least not in this upcoming matchup with the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs' next opponent might be vulnerable through the air, but they've been a stout defense against the run. NFL.com's Mike Florio has warned fantasy players to fade Isiah Pacheco this week:
"Pacheco leads Kansas City backs in snaps, but he's still splitting carries with Kareem Hunt and targets with Brashard Smith. And Hunt is seeing the valuable goal-line touches. Patrick Mahomes has led the Chiefs in rushing yards in three of their five games, while Xavier Worthy did so in one of the other two. Kansas City's running backs have been largely unreliable for fantasy purposes. If I were to start any of them, it would be Hunt, and I'd hope for a touchdown. Pacheco has looked better, but until he gets more consistent usage, he cannot be trusted."
