How Chiefs' Offensive Line Stacks Up Compared to the Rest
The offensive line was a heavily discussed topic this offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked a career-high 36 times last season. In the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes was sacked six times, something that can't happen if a franchise wants to win it all.
Knowing this information, the Chiefs' front office made it a priority to boost the offensive line in some way, shape, or form. The addition of Josh Simmons out of Ohio State as the franchise's first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with veteran offensive lineman Jaylon Moore, the Chiefs added some insurance that was needed.
Additionally, the Chiefs moved Kingsley Suamataia to play left guard on the left side of the offensive line next to Simmons, a move that had some concern going into the first week. Yet through the first five weeks of the campaign, the offensive line as a whole has played some of their best football.
Where They Rank
According to Pro Football Network's Alex Kennedy, the Chiefs went from having a doubtful offensive line to a respectable one at that, ranking 13th in the National Football League as a collective unit thus far. Below is what Kennedy had to say/reveal about Kansas City and their starting offensive linemen.
Team OLi Grade: 74.5
- C Creed Humphrey: 83.9 (28th overall, 10th position)
- G Trey Smith: 77.9 (68th overall, 28th position)
- G Kingsley Suamataia: 72.4 (107th overall, 43rd position)
- T Jawaan Taylor: 69.2 (127th overall, 43rd position)
- T Josh Simmons: 67.0 (139th overall, 54th position)
There is still some improvement for the offensive line to make, such as limiting the number of penalties called on them, but other than that, they're doing well. Following the Chiefs' Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City's offensive line did a great job, not allowing a single sack to Mahomes.
Why This Should Feel Good
On the same listing by Pro Football Network's Alex Kennedy, the Chiefs' AFC West division rivals, who sit in a first-place tie currently, the Los Angeles Chargers, have this as one of their biggest weaknesses, ranking as the 28th-best offensive line in the NFL.
While the Chiefs do sit in third place in the division, this is a weakness that they will be and should be looking to exploit the next time they are face-to-face.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI is always free to satisfy your thirst for the most thorough news on your team; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us your thoughts on this week’s game by visiting our Facebook page (here).