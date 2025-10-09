Arrowhead Report

How Chiefs' Offensive Line Stacks Up Compared to the Rest

From being a grand concern in the offseason to one of the more reliable offensive lines for Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line has made strides.

Dominic Minchella

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) and running back Kareem Hunt (29) line up against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) and running back Kareem Hunt (29) line up against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The offensive line was a heavily discussed topic this offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked a career-high 36 times last season. In the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes was sacked six times, something that can't happen if a franchise wants to win it all.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles as guard Joe Thuney (62) blocks Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (59) in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Knowing this information, the Chiefs' front office made it a priority to boost the offensive line in some way, shape, or form. The addition of Josh Simmons out of Ohio State as the franchise's first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with veteran offensive lineman Jaylon Moore, the Chiefs added some insurance that was needed.

Additionally, the Chiefs moved Kingsley Suamataia to play left guard on the left side of the offensive line next to Simmons, a move that had some concern going into the first week. Yet through the first five weeks of the campaign, the offensive line as a whole has played some of their best football.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) and guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) at the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Where They Rank

According to Pro Football Network's Alex Kennedy, the Chiefs went from having a doubtful offensive line to a respectable one at that, ranking 13th in the National Football League as a collective unit thus far. Below is what Kennedy had to say/reveal about Kansas City and their starting offensive linemen.

Team OLi Grade: 74.5

  • C Creed Humphrey: 83.9 (28th overall, 10th position)
  • G Trey Smith: 77.9 (68th overall, 28th position)
  • G Kingsley Suamataia: 72.4 (107th overall, 43rd position)
  • T Jawaan Taylor: 69.2 (127th overall, 43rd position)
  • T Josh Simmons: 67.0 (139th overall, 54th position)
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is still some improvement for the offensive line to make, such as limiting the number of penalties called on them, but other than that, they're doing well. Following the Chiefs' Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City's offensive line did a great job, not allowing a single sack to Mahomes.

Why This Should Feel Good

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers helmets at the line of scrimmage as Chargers long snapper Josh Harris (47) snaps the ball at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On the same listing by Pro Football Network's Alex Kennedy, the Chiefs' AFC West division rivals, who sit in a first-place tie currently, the Los Angeles Chargers, have this as one of their biggest weaknesses, ranking as the 28th-best offensive line in the NFL.

While the Chiefs do sit in third place in the division, this is a weakness that they will be and should be looking to exploit the next time they are face-to-face.

