Chiefs Draft Review: Jalen Royals Could be Chiefs RAC Playmaker
The Kansas City Chiefs have remained one of the most consistent and dominant franchises in the NFL for the last seven years. Their offense has remained potent for two reasons: quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the brilliant coaching and play-calling from head coach Andy Reid.
Kansas City has no shortage of young playmakers on the roster. Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice headline a wide receiver room that has impressive talent that is just scratching the surface of what it can truly become. Furthermore, they look like a group that could be ready to surprise people if Mahomes eases the turnover-worthy plays.
One player that could help with this is rookie fourth-round choice wide receiver Jalen Royals. The former Utah State standout is one of the Aggies' all-time wideouts after being a two-time All-Mountain West honoree and breaking the single-season touchdown reception record in program history during the 2024 season.
I dove into Royals tape from last season while looking back into my notes from the pre-draft process. He is set to have a key role on the roster this season, whether it's as a kick-returner or slowly phasing Hollywood Brown out of the starting slot rotation. This is an intriguing high-ceiling player who could open up a lot of things for the Chiefs' offense.
Taking a closer look at his film from last season, Royals will be known for his outstanding run-after-catch ability that was amongst the best of the wideout prospects in this year's draft. He has a great second and third gear in the open field to create after the catch and run away from defenders, knocking out their tackling angles with creativity using short-area quickness, change of direction, and lateral agility. He also features impressive balance in the open field as a runner, bouncing off arm tackle attempts.
Royals will also use subtle movements to get defenders off-balance when they are breaking down to tackle, causing misses and wild hurls toward them. Once the ball is in his hands, he becomes a true weapon after the catch.
Royals is such a smooth, dynamic athlete who plays with quality body control while offering the toolkit to become a more refined player as a route runner and winner at the line of scrimmage. I was impressed with what he already brought to the table, as such, showcasing false movements to force jab steps from the defensive back in press or off-man to create separation at the route stem.
The release varieties at the line of scrimmage are inconsistent and in need of progression, but what Royals already offer is impressive because of their quickness at the line, which can open up the quick game nicely for the offense. Royals uses his explosiveness and speed to stack defenders while using his burst to win on vertical planes once he destroys the cushion.
Royals showcased solid hands at the catch point and the ability to pluck passes away from his frame. However, I would like to see him be more assertive at the catch point, especially in contested situations with his frame despite his 5-foot-10 stature- he must finish better in traffic.
Finally, there are some concerns about play strength issues, and while the willingness is there, Royals has had inconsistencies as a run blocker on the perimeter, but alignment versatility will be key here, especially in the Chiefs offense that could see more 12 personnel with Travis Kelce and Noah Gray this season.
Short-term, Royals is a quality depth player with your occasional explosive player in space in the screen game, while he utilizes his creativity as a return man on special teams, adding to his value in the early years of his career. At some point, he can develop into a key fixture in the Chiefs' passing attack with Mahomes going his way plenty, especially with Brown on a short-term deal.
Don't sleep on Royals, who has the ceiling and playmaking ability to make defenses regret it.
