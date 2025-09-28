Chiefs Get Mojo Back in Week 4 Victory Over Ravens
The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens went to battle in their Week 4 showdown, a battle that would push one franchise to 2-2 and the other to 1-3 on the season. All eyes were on this game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, whether fans were in attendance or watching at home.
Here's how all the action went down.
First Quarter
The Ravens got the ball first, allowing quarterback Lamar Jackson and his offensive powerhouses to march down the field for a nine-play, 70-yard drive ending in a touchdown. The extra point was good, bringing the score to 7-0 Ravens and putting the Chiefs on comeback watch immediately.
Patrick Mahomes and company re-added wide receiver Xavier Worthy back to their offensive scheme after missing the first three games of the year to injury. Adding him with the likes of Tyquan Thornton and Hollywood Brown, the Chiefs had a better chance at getting back into early with him on the field.
With a nine-play drive, the Chiefs put up three points off a successful field goal by Harrison Butker. Worthy got his first first down of the season on the drive, but there were obvious plays that seemed rushed. All in all, the Baltimore defense did it's job protecting their end zone from Kansas City on its first drive of the game. 7-3 Ravens.
Final 5 Minutes
The Chiefs' defense started well in defending the Ravens' second drive of the game, until Jackson started showing MVP tendencies. However, linebacker Leo Chenal brought in the interception, giving the Chiefs possession at their own 15. This is the kind of play the Chiefs needed to see for victory
2nd Quarter
Hollywood Brown brought in an 18-yard gain, helping get Kansas City into the red zone. Rookie Brashard Smith also made an effort in helping Kansas City near its first touchdown of the game. However, the Ravens defense once again held its own, forcing the Chiefs to settle for three. 7-6 Baltimore.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo had to have been proud of the pressure that linebacker Nick Bolton and defensive end George Karlaftis put on Jackson, forcing the intentional grounding call. Learning from what the Detroit Lions did against the Ravens last week, to beat them on offense, get to Jackson, and they did through the second quarter.
5 Minutes Left
Kansas City took full advantage of the work the defense did, allowing Mahomes to get he ball into the red zone. Throwing to Juju Smith-Schuster for the touchdown, the Chiefs put up 13 unanswered points on Baltimore. 13-7 Chiefs.
The Chiefs' defense once again stopped Jackson and the Ravens, getting the ball back at the Baltimore 41. Mahomes and company didn't want to let up, knowing how dangerous the Ravens can be when they find their groove.
Adding another touchdown to the total, this time from running back Isiah Pacheco. The Chiefs sat comfortably, by the score of 20-7. But they wanted more. Recovering a fumble from Jackson, Kansas City put itself in a prime position to add more points, but Butker missed a field goal.
Butker missing the field goal gave the Ravens enough time to add three, going into halftime with the lead. 20-10 Chiefs.
3rd Quarter
The Chiefs started the third quarter right where they left off, adding another touchdown on a six-play drive, pushing the lead to 27-10. This is the Chiefs team that everyone was expecting, and it returned because of one simple man: Xavier Worthy.
The Ravens wouldn't go away, though, adding three more to their point total, pushing the score to 27-13 Chiefs. Up to this point in the game, Mahomes and the Chiefs have scored on all but one drive, which is pivotal as the season continues.
5 Minutes Left
Butker secured another field goal, pushing the Chiefs' lead to 30-13.
Cooper Rush stepped in for the Ravens at quarterback after Jackson suffered a hamstring injury and was listed as questionable to return.
4th Quarter
Mahomes found Brown for his fourth touchdown pass, pushing the score to 37-13. The Chiefs needed this kind of game; however, the Ravens did lose a lot of starters to injury.
Gardner Minshew made his Chiefs regular season debut with less than five minutes left in the game, ending Mahomes' stellar day.
5 Minutes Left
Justice Hill rushed into the end zone to help the Ravens inch closer, but still, going into the two-minute warning, the Chiefs lead 37-20.
The Chiefs would let the clock tick away, earning their second victory of the season. In a day when the Los Angeles Chargers lost their first game of the season, this victory could propel the Chiefs back into the limelight as a real threat once again.
Final: Chiefs 37, Ravens 20
