Fantasy Predictions for Chiefs Monday Night Football Showdown with Jaguars
After three weeks stuck in the mud, the Kansas City Chiefs' offense was finally able to break out against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. They took full advantage of a reeling opposing defense and the return of wide receiver Xavier Worthy to run up the score, 37-20, to show that they're still a dynamic, lethal unit when things are clicking.
However, there's a bit of skepticism that the Chiefs might have just remained par for the course versus the Ravens, whose defense has been one of the worst in the entire league in the 2025 NFL season. Before the matchup with Kansas City, Baltimore had given up 41 points to the Buffalo Bills in the opener and 38 to the Detroit Lions.
The Chiefs will have to prove that their breakout in Week 4 was legitimate and not just a natural result of playing the Ravens' defense. They face a staunch test against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have shown to be one of the best defensive teams in the league so far, forcing multiple turnovers in each game this season.
Chiefs will show their offense is real
1. Patrick Mahomes has to be cautious
Patrick Mahomes carried the Kansas City Chiefs in their first three games of the 2025 NFL season. Despite missing his top two wideouts in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, he was able to squeeze out every ounce of production he could from the remaining weapons on the offense, producing a couple of standout games from players like Marquise Brown and Tyquan Thornton.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a league-leading nine interceptions this year. Mahomes and the Chiefs have been much better at protecting the football this season than in the past, but they'll have to be extra careful with their possessions in Week 5, especially while they're searching for explosive plays. Mahomes should continue his strong fantasy production in this game, but he might wind up with a turnover or two in Jacksonville.
2. Isiah Pacheco finally breaks out
The Chiefs have faced some of the lightest boxes in the league this season, with opponents fully aware that Kansas City goes as far as Mahomes and the passing game do. However, Isiah Pacheco has still struggled to generate any kind of steady impact behind a shaky offensive line.
The Jaguars are keen to play lighter boxes, trusting their linebacker tandem of Devin Lloyd and Foyesade Oluokun to fly around the field and bring down ball-carriers without having to sacrifice in the secondary. With Jacksonville constantly wary of Mahomes and Xavier Worthy downfield, Pacheco could capitalize on a few big plays against a defense that has been prone to give up a handful each game.
3. Xavier Worthy will be contained
The Jaguars have a vastly improved secondary and a very aware coaching staff. Jacksonville likes to sit in soft zones and keep opposing pass-catchers in front of them. Between Jourdan Lewis, Tyson Campbell, Eric Murray, and Andrew Wingard, the Jags have the personnel to match up with Xavier Worthy.
This doesn't mean that he won't still have a decent game, but he'll likely take a step back compared to the performance in his return against the Ravens. I'd expect under 100 total yards, but he might be able to take a designed play into the end zone to keep his fantasy floor on the high end.
