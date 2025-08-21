Chiefs Star's Fantasy Stock Continues to Ascend
The Kansas City Chiefs are a complex team heading into the 2025 NFL season. Their dominance in the Patrick Mahomes era has earned them the reputation of a dynastic contender, a constant threat to win the title as long as the two-time MVP is under center.
That didn't change last year, with the Chiefs winning 15 games in the regular season en route to a third straight Super Bowl appearance. However, it wasn't Mahomes and the offense that led them there, nor did they lead the way in 2023. Instead, Kansas City largely won behind the strength of its defense the past two years.
However, the Chiefs are expected to take a step back on that side of the ball in 2025, with the departures of safety Justin Reid, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, and Derrick Nnadi, among others. They could still field a solid unit around Chris Jones, but they'll need Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the offense to step up big time if they're to make a fourth straight Super Bowl run. Having Isiah Pacheco back healthy should be a significant boon to their attack this year, though.
Isiah Pacheco once again identified as a premier fantasy target for the 2025 NFL season
Isiah Pacheco established himself as a fantasy football star in 2023, rushing for 935 yards and seven touchdowns, along with 44 catches for 244 yards and two more scores in his second NFL season. However, his drafters were burned last year after he went down with a fractured fibula just two games into the 2024 campaign.
He was able to return in Week 13 for the Kansas City Chiefs, but his injury clearly took a toll on his effectiveness. Now, with a whole offseason to fully recover and retrain his body, Pacheco looks more explosive than ever, and the fantasy world is buying into a comeback year.
ESPN's Matt Bowen recently named Pacheco as one of his top-10 targets for the 2025 fantasy season:
"I see Pacheco as a middle-round value pick after a 2024 season that was derailed by a fibula fracture in Week 2. Pacheco returned in Week 13 last season, but he wasn't the same on tape, and the numbers (5.0 PPG in Weeks 13-18) were down as a result. But what if we spin the calendar back to 2023? Pacheco averaged 15.3 PPG, scoring nine touchdowns and catching 44 passes. Remember, in Andy Reid's system, which features the best screen concepts in the league, Pacheco does bring a dual-threat element to the field, while his urgent running style pays off in the red zone. So, I'm betting on a healthy Pacheco to fill that RB2 slot in my lineup."
With Rashee Rice facing a potential suspension in the middle of the season, Pacheco could see an uptick in usage this year. Paired with Travis Kelce's continued regression, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Patrick Mahomes find a new favorite weapon in his starting running back.
