Chiefs Top OL Prospect Graded Well
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into the 2025 NFL Draft with a lot of different areas they can attack and will need to because they need to fill in the areas that are still missing on the Chiefs roster. The team wants to be better in 2025 and they need to have a good draft class to help them out next season and beyond and keep them contenders for years to come.
Last season, the Chiefs struggled on the offensive line. They could not protect their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes or open up running lanes for the running backs.
The Chiefs have to address that more in the draft. The Chiefs have made some moves on the offensive line this offseason, but they need to fill in some of the other roles on the line.
One of the Chiefs' top draft prospects is offensive lineman Grey Zabel. The Chiefs have a high chance of selecting Zabel in the first round of the draft. The good news for the Chiefs is that Zabel has been graded high out of all the draft picks in this draft.
PFF graded Zabel the best on Pass-Blocking on Five and Seven step drops (92.9).
"While Zabel's length may lead to an interior shift in the NFL, he showcased excellent technique at tackle to be supremely effective on deep pass sets. He played more than 300 snaps on five-to-seven step drops while surrendering a sub-2.0% pressure rate — one of just two players in the class to accomplish the feat with that level of volume," said Mason Cameron of PFF.
Zabel will be a great addition to the Chiefs as he can play multiple positions on the offensive line.
"Tough-guy profile on this prospect coming out of North Dakota State. Zabel has an NFL frame with room for additional mass and possesses a good starting point in terms of his play strength. He has to play with really quick hands and good feet in order to compensate for short arms that make sustaining blocks and controlling pass rushers more challenging. Teams might ask Zabel to snap during draft season in order to project positional flexibility," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
The Chiefs can get better on the offensive line by drafting Zabel. He can also be one of their building blocks on the offensive line for years to come.
