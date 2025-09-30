Chiefs Offensive Week 4 Grades Are In
The Kansas City Chiefs went to battle with one of the best offenses in the National Football League in the Baltimore Ravens, and walked away with a 37-20 victory. The Chiefs' victory brought them to 2-2, and thanks to the rest of the AFC West struggling in Week 4, Kansas City sits in second place.
The Chiefs' offense was one of the biggest takeaways from the game. Under quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the offense was well represented from the first whistle to the last. With a better ground game and wide receiver presence, the Chiefs' offense displayed itself in the way their fanbase has been waiting for.
Several Chiefs stood out in the victory on offense, but there were five who stood out above the rest. Here are the Top 5 offensive performers from the Week 4 victory against the Ravens, according to Pro Football Focus (minimum 40 snaps).
Honorable Mention: LT Josh Simmons
The Chiefs' first-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft quietly had an impressive game on the offensive line. Simmons played in 67 total snaps and earned an overall PFF grade of 72.0, with a pass-blocking grade of 71.1 and a run-blocking grade of 69.4. As Simmons continues to learn, his game continues to improve.
5. TE Travis Kelce
The veteran tight end was a perfect five for five in his targets and receptions, hauling in the second-most receiving yards on the day with 48. Pro Football Focus handed him an overall grade of 73.3 for his efforts.
4. LG Kingsley Suamataia
The Chiefs' left guard in his second year has been a big help on the offensive line so far, helping him land within the top five performers from the Week 4 game. Pro Football Focus handed him an overall grade of 73.3, with a pass-blocking grade of 88.2 and a run-blocking grade of 64.9 in 73 snaps played.
3. RG Trey Smith
Trey Smith was the Chiefs' top PFF performer against the New York Giants in Week 3, and he carried over his success into Week 4. Through 70 snaps played, PFF gave him an overall grade of 74.2, with a pass-blocking grade of 83.7 and a run-blocking grade of 67.2.
2. WR Xavier Worthy
In his return to the field from a shoulder injury, Xavier Worthy shined in every aspect he could. Leading both the rushing with 38 yards in two carries and receiving with 83 yards in five receptions, PFF gave Worthy an overall grade of 81.0. Going into Week 5 of the campaign, Worthy has another shot to secure the top performance.
1. C Creed Humphrey
Through 70 snaps, the starting center for the Chiefs in Creed Humphrey, held the best PFF grade on offense with an 83.7. He collected an 83.8 pass-blocking grade and an 82.4 run-blocking grade, making Humphrey the top performer on offense for Kansas City.
Chiefs Kingdom, your best option for thorough information is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, let us know your thoughts by visiting our Facebook page (here).