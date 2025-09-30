Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Offensive Week 4 Grades Are In

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Baltimore Ravens with another strong performance from the offense. Here are the top five players from the outing.

Dominic Minchella

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs went to battle with one of the best offenses in the National Football League in the Baltimore Ravens, and walked away with a 37-20 victory. The Chiefs' victory brought them to 2-2, and thanks to the rest of the AFC West struggling in Week 4, Kansas City sits in second place.

The Chiefs' offense was one of the biggest takeaways from the game. Under quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the offense was well represented from the first whistle to the last. With a better ground game and wide receiver presence, the Chiefs' offense displayed itself in the way their fanbase has been waiting for.

Several Chiefs stood out in the victory on offense, but there were five who stood out above the rest. Here are the Top 5 offensive performers from the Week 4 victory against the Ravens, according to Pro Football Focus (minimum 40 snaps).

Honorable Mention: LT Josh Simmons

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' first-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft quietly had an impressive game on the offensive line. Simmons played in 67 total snaps and earned an overall PFF grade of 72.0, with a pass-blocking grade of 71.1 and a run-blocking grade of 69.4. As Simmons continues to learn, his game continues to improve.

5. TE Travis Kelce

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The veteran tight end was a perfect five for five in his targets and receptions, hauling in the second-most receiving yards on the day with 48. Pro Football Focus handed him an overall grade of 73.3 for his efforts.

4. LG Kingsley Suamataia

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' left guard in his second year has been a big help on the offensive line so far, helping him land within the top five performers from the Week 4 game. Pro Football Focus handed him an overall grade of 73.3, with a pass-blocking grade of 88.2 and a run-blocking grade of 64.9 in 73 snaps played.

3. RG Trey Smith

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Trey Smith was the Chiefs' top PFF performer against the New York Giants in Week 3, and he carried over his success into Week 4. Through 70 snaps played, PFF gave him an overall grade of 74.2, with a pass-blocking grade of 83.7 and a run-blocking grade of 67.2.

2. WR Xavier Worthy

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In his return to the field from a shoulder injury, Xavier Worthy shined in every aspect he could. Leading both the rushing with 38 yards in two carries and receiving with 83 yards in five receptions, PFF gave Worthy an overall grade of 81.0. Going into Week 5 of the campaign, Worthy has another shot to secure the top performance.

1. C Creed Humphrey

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) talks to players on the bench against the Chicago Bears prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Through 70 snaps, the starting center for the Chiefs in Creed Humphrey, held the best PFF grade on offense with an 83.7. He collected an 83.8 pass-blocking grade and an 82.4 run-blocking grade, making Humphrey the top performer on offense for Kansas City.

