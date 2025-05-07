3 Facts to Know About Chiefs' Josh Simmons
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted offensive lineman Josh Simmons with the 32nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Not only does the addition help solidify the Chiefs' offensive line, but it also gives them a player who could have gone as a top pick if he had been healthy.
Regardless, Simmons is now a Chief. He joins a winning culture in Kansas City as the floor has been set and the ceiling continues to expand. Simmons, along with the other draftees, has a chance to become an immediate impact for the roster, especially as they chase down another NFL Playoff appearance.
But with new players comes getting to know them, so here are three facts the Chiefs Kingdom needs to know about their new offensive lineman from Ohio State.
1. Has Experience At Both Left and Right Tackle
While the Chiefs were looking to add the best offensive lineman available to fill the left tackle position, they landed a player in Simmons who has experience playing on both sides of the offensive line.
In 2022 with the San Diego State Aztecs, the new Chiefs offensive lineman collected 799 offensive snaps on the right side of the line. It wasn't until he transferred to Ohio State that he shone on the left side of the line. As a Buckeye, Simmons totaled 824 offensive snaps in 2023 and 306 in 2024.
2. Simmons Has Allowed 1 Sack Since 2023
The newest quarterback protector does exactly that when defenders are trying to get to his quarterback. Taking pride in his position, Simmons has turned into a different gear, only allowing a singular quarterback sack since 2023.
Also, since 2023, Simmons has only allowed 11 hurries, as he allowed 17 in his first season with San Diego State. The importance is tremendous with this statistic, as Patrick Mahomes got sacked 36 times last since, which etched a new career high.
3. The Chiefs Aren't Concerned with Simmons' Knee Injury
"So when you talk ACLs, you talk patellar tendon surgeon. ACLs normally take about nine months. The patellar tendon normally takes about six months," Reid said following Simmons getting drafted.
"It's the same risk, though, that you're looking at there, and we've had success with patellar tendon type going back as far as Correll Buckhalter, and in his injury, he was able to come back and play as a running back. So Rick (Burkholder) has a pretty good feel for that. Our doctors also have a good feel for it; we thought it looked like a good surgery. He's got to get out and play football, too. So we gotta see from there, but where we're sitting, the experts would tell you it looks good."
