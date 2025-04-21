Is Young Chiefs Defender Set for Breakout Season?
The Kansas City Chiefs have had to select in the back half of the NFL Draft for several years now. While it's something not to complain about, given they are having success in the NFL, it is reality. One thing that the Chiefs have gotten really good at though, is finding talented players wherever they select.
Last season, the franchise selected safety Jaden Hicks out of Washington State in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Hicks is the apitime of later round draft success for the Chiefs, and after a strong rookie season with a taste of playoff football, the Chiefs could have a breakout defender on their hands.
In Hicks' rookie season, he played in all 17 games, starting one of them, and collected 29 total tackles, 23 of which were solos. He also earned himself three interceptions and five passes defended while he went to work on the field. Hicks is a guy that fits nicely into what defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is trying to display of his defense on the field.
According to Pro Football Network's Brandon Austin, Hicks could be the exact breakout star that the Chiefs need in their pursuit of getting back to the top of the AFC West, and hopefully the Super Bowl.
"Safety Justin Reid has been a staple of the Kansas City Chiefs' defense since he joined the team in 2022, but he signed with the New Orleans Saints this offseason. It’s never easy losing a veteran leader who’s contributed a great deal to the team’s success, but Jaden Hicks may be up to the task of taking over the strong safety spot," Austin wrote.
"Hicks consistently got better as the season progressed, and playing behind and learning from Reid certainly helped. With Reid now gone, it’ll be Hicks’ show, and he’s clearly already earned the trust of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo."
Likely to be the safety to replace Reid, as Austin stated, Hicks could easily see his numbers skyrocket for Kansas City when they take the field in 2025. After all, he did earn an above-average grade per PFF, primarily shining in his coverage.
