Chiefs DC Spagnuolo Sounds Off on His Coaching Strategy
The Kansas City Chiefs have been led well on both ends of the football over the past few seasons. The mastermind behind the defense in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has truly been impressive in getting the entirety of his defenders to play at an advanced level.
The Chiefs have seen several defensive players come and go, and sometimes they even come back. As former Chiefs safety turned current Chiefs safety again Mike Edwards said in his re-introductory press conference, he thinks nothing but the world of coach Spagnuolo and what he does for the organization.
"Spags is a real creative guy; he's the mastermind behind all of this work," Edwards said. "With his defense, I think I fit in really well, just because I can play all over the field. Spags is one of those guys that likes to use his players and their strengths and likes to use them all over the place... He's a great coach, and he's going to have everybody in the right spot."
While no coach wants to give his secrets away that lead him and his crew to success, Spagnuolo did touch on how much he cares for his players when he joined Chris O'Gorman on Questions for Cancer Research.
"I've never seen coaching as a dictator thing, I see it as working together, especially at the pro level," Spagnuolo said. "I do know this about players: If they know down deep, or if you prove to them that you can help them at what they're doing, then I think you'll get their ear and you'll get their respect."
As a highly regarded coach, Spagnuolo could have gone out and said that he believes he's the best defensive coordinator for reasons A,B, and C, but he didn't. He know that if he builds relationships with his players, they'll all succeed to the greater goal together.
"There's more to this than just the game," Spagnuolo said. 'They're still 'young men,' right. We're talking about guys who are in their 20s to early 30s... Being a good example to these young guys and helping them later in life.. If you can help them in some ways, just establish the key ingredients that you need so to speak to be successful at anything, I think that's huge for us."
