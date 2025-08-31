Finding the Chiefs' Biggest X-Factor
It's no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs are one of the most well-rounded franchises in the National Football League going into the 2025 campaign. While their 2024 ended in heartbreak, the Chiefs are still the team to beat in the AFC until proven otherwise.
With the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy, Chris Jones, Trent McDuffie and Nick Bolton on the roster, just to name a few, the Chiefs have a great team on paper for the 2025 campaign. Yes, injuries are a part of the game, but so long as the top contributors stay healthy, Kansas City could once again find itself in the Super Bowl.
The superstars on the roster will likely continue to prove why they are held to a higher standard than the rest, but some of the under-the-radar players for 2025 could be the difference makers for Kansas City. A handful of players have the potential to have breakout seasons, but none more than this 2024 NFL Draft pick.
Year 2 for No. 21
The Chiefs' fourth-round draft pick last season out of Washington State, Jaden Hicks, is stepping into a role that helped the franchise secure several Super Bowl championships in the past. With veteran safety Justin Reid out the door, Hicks has the chance to stamp his name into the franchise for years to come with a strong second season.
According to NFL.com's Ben Solak, Hicks is the Chiefs' top X-Factor choice in finding success to help Kansas City claim their tenth consecutive AFC West division title at season's end.
- "Reid was with the Chiefs for only three seasons, but those seasons all brought Super Bowl appearances and masterful Steve Spagnuolo game plans. Reid was the quarterback of that defense -- versatile enough to play anywhere on the field, tight enough in man coverage to solve opposing tight ends and always good for a timely tackle in space on third down," Solak wrote.
- "He was a consistent mistake-eraser, and for as much as I like Hicks -- who looked quick and smart as a rookie -- it's unlikely he brings that level of steady, heads-up production. Expect to see Hicks tested in coverage early, but it might be Reid's reliable tackling against the run that is most missed early in the season."
Looking to improve on his rookie year, where he played in 17 games, collected 29 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions, Hicks is a great option to back this season for Kansas City.
