Chiefs’ Jaden Hicks Set for a Bigger Role in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Jaden Hicks in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft class with the expectation that he'd be able to grow and develop into a serviceable starter for them later down the line.
However, Hicks defied expectations and had a phenomenal season in his rookie year, given what was expected from him. In 2024, he had 29 total tackles, with 23 of them being solo tackles. He also had three interceptions, which he returned for 50 yards, and defended against five passes.
What made Hicks rookie year so special was that the Chiefs already had a great backfield to keep offenses in check, and that greatness would continue regardless of their defensive rotations. It also helped that Hicks was able to gain plenty of experience in his first year, even making it to the Super Bowl.
Unfortunately, he couldn't cap off a successful rookie season with a championship ring, but at this point, he's still a backup, and there's only so much he can do. That's why in 2025, the sky is the limit for him, and the Chiefs may have found another gem in later rounds of the NFL draft.
Jared Dublin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released an article detailing one young player from each division who is set up for a bigger role in 2025. For the AFC West, Hicks was the player he chose, he reasons that space has cleared up for him in the depth chart.
"Hicks spent most of his time in 2024 working as the third safety behind Justin Reid and Bryan Cook. He played 31% of Kansas City's defensive snaps overall but took over an increasingly larger role as the year went along, which should have prepared him to be the full-time starter", said Dublin.
Justin Reid is on a new team, and Bryan Cook is their projected starting strong safety, which opens up room for Hicks to be the starting free safety. Hopefully, Reid's departure won't affect their defense too much, or they might have to look to free agency to add more talent.
"He didn't even play double-digit defensive snaps until Week 10, but he did so every week after that and eventually worked up his way to where he played more than half the snaps in each of the final four regular-season games and all three playoff contests. He'll be an important cog for Steve Spagnuolo's unit in 2025".
His continuing to play in the playoffs at the rate he was playing goes to show that he's ready for the big moments, and is a testament to how well the Chiefs draft year in and year out. With him having plenty of experience to draw from, his continued development and improved positioning should lead the Chiefs to some easy victories.
