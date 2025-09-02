2 Chiefs Players Named Fantasy Deep Sleepers in 2025
There's been a lot of talk about the Kansas City Chiefs' expected resurgence on offense in the 2025 NFL season. The optimism comes from a solid base. They failed to keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX largely due to their shortcomings on that side of the ball.
There are also the defensive losses that the team will have to contend with, dictating that the offense step up and pick up the slack, after the Chiefs' D carried the majority of the load in the past two seasons. Of course, it's the talent that Kansas City employs that mostly has the NFL abuzz about its potential attack.
With Patrick Mahomes still at the helm and at the peak of his powers, the Chiefs have no shortage of weapons for him to target and maximize in the passing game this season. Between Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City has several headliners that'll do the bulk of the damage downfield for Mahomes. But this team also has some overlooked options that could emerge as serious fantasy threats in the 2025 campaign.
Chiefs have a deeper offense than ever in 2025
1. TE Noah Gray
In Travis Kelce's down year in 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs found a decent way to spell his struggles in Noah Gray. He had a career season in his fourth campaign in the NFL, totaling 40 catches for 437 yards and five touchdowns, including two monster games in Weeks 11 and 12.
Yahoo Sports' Justin Boone believes that Gray is one of the most enticing targets on the waiver wire for the 2025 fantasy season:
"Travis Kelce will be 36 in October and is already talking like this might be his last year. While he’s still a capable tight end, he’s coming off career lows in several categories. Meanwhile, Gray has become a meaningful contributor in the Chiefs’ attack. Over the first 15 weeks last season, Gray averaged the 18th most fantasy points among tight ends. If Kelce gets injured, Gray will immediately turn into a must-add waiver wire pickup."
Many are expecting a renaissance year for Travis Kelce, after he came to training camp and preseason looking significantly slimmer and quicker. However, Gray's emergence as a legitimate receiving threat could take away from Kelce's production, or even give Kansas City two viable fantasy tight ends.
2. WR Jalen Royals
The Chiefs have a stacked receiving corps featuring Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. They felt comfortable enough to trade Skyy Moore away to their rival San Francisco 49ers. Part of that optimism comes from the arrival of fourth-round rookie Jalen Royals.
Boone thinks he could even have a fantasy impact in Year 1:
"Royals already looks like a fourth-round steal by an organization that doesn’t need any more luck to fall in its favor. With Rashee Rice’s looming suspension and Hollywood Brown’s inability to stay healthy, Royals could see the field plenty as a rookie. The 22-year-old is a big-time playmaker who’s excellent with the ball in his hands. He’s even been deployed in similar ways to Rice this summer, which is yet another sign the team is preparing him as a replacement when their star is forced to sit out."
Anyone who finds themselves one wide receiver short towards the end of their draft would be wise to take a flier on Royals.
