Chiefs Still Battling This Issue Early This Season
The Kansas City Chiefs can say they've won a game in the 2025 campaign, though it wasn't the most dominant. The Chiefs' first-half struggles are ones fans should pay attention to, despite going into halftime with a 9-6 lead over the New York Giants.
Kansas City turned it up in the second half of the game, but one area that has continued to be an issue for the franchise early has been its offensive line. Last season, the Chiefs' offensive line was in solid need of improvement, and so far this year, they've shown a few signs of the past.
Drafting Josh Simmons out of Ohio State University with the final pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs hoped he would become an immediate difference maker on the left side of the line. So far, Simmons has played decently, earning a 53.6 overall PFF grade.
To add more insurance to the offensive line, the Chiefs signed Jaylon Moore to a two-year contract. His role has been minimal thus far in Kansas City, but it could increase should the Chiefs take a closer look at how veteran Jawaan Taylor has played so far this season.
Jawaan's Struggles
During the past three weeks of the campaign, Taylor has been penalized six times: four penalties for offensive holding, two for false starts, and one for illegal formation, which occurred during the Giants game. Taylor's ongoing issues with penalties have frustrated many members of Chiefs Kingdom, as these infractions have stalled several drives for Kansas City.
Besides Taylor Penalties, Other Issues are Prevelent
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had to do a whole lot this season to keep the Chiefs in games on offense. One of those things has been using his feet to evade defenders who have gotten through his offensive line.
Luckily for the Chiefs' offensive line, they're protecting one of the better quarterbacks the National Football League has to offer. However, through three games, Mahomes has had to evade 39 sack attempts, 23 against the Giants, while being brought down six times, two times each game.
Those mistakes weren't enough for the Giants to capitalize on, but with the Ravens on deck for the Chiefs, several mistakes like this could lead the Chiefs to a 1-3 start through four weeks.
Chiefs Kingdom, your best option for thorough information is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, let us know your thoughts on the defense this year compared to 2024 by visiting our Facebook page (here).