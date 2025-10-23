Why the Chiefs Always Seem to Have the Commanders’ Number
The Kansas City Chiefs are playing some of the best football in the entire National Football League, going into Week 8 against the Washington Commanders. The Chiefs sit with a winning record and have several successful units, as momentum is at an all-time high after shutting out the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Commanders, on the other hand, enter Week 8 without their star quarterback, Jayden Daniels, being available. If the momentum wasn't on the Chiefs' side before the game happened, it's definitely on their side now, especially given the way Kansas City has played against the Commanders over the years.
Chiefs-Commanders History
Dating back to 1971, when the Commanders were called the Redskins, to present day, the Chiefs have lost to Washington's franchise one time. The Commanders are now with Daniels, coming off a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and haven't beaten the Chiefs since 1983. This only favors Kansas City.
Throughout the years, the Chiefs have played well against Washington, scoring 323 points on offense, while the defense has held the Commanders to 179 total points. On top of that, Kansas City is riding an eight-game winning streak against Washington entering Week 8.
Additionally, the Chiefs have averaged nearly 30 points against the Commanders, which also favors Kansas City's current style of offense as of late. In the Chiefs' last four games, they have scored 30 or more points three times.
This Week 8 Monday Night Football battle is the two franchises' first meeting since 2021, when the Chiefs took down Washington by the final score of 31-13. The Commanders were going by "Washington Football Team" back then, as they've found their identities more recently.
How the Chiefs Can Win
While this game isn't a must-win for the Chiefs, a win would put them in a tremendous spot going into Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills. Utilizing the same form of offense that has been used recently is the Chiefs' best way to land a victory over the Commanders.
Without Daniels being able to play, the Chiefs should feel very confident going into the game, for several historical reasons, recent victories, and home-field advantage.
