Seamless Transition Up Front Latest Sign Chiefs Are Rolling
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Midway through the third quarter last week, Kingsley Suamataia got rolled up on. He came up gingerly and limped back to the huddle as his brain performed a quick diagnostic on his lower body.
He wound up playing all 81 snaps, but had he left the game, four Week 1 starters along the offensive line would’ve been sidelined. Earlier in Sunday’s 31-0 win over the Raiders, right guard Trey Smith left with lower-back spasms, and right tackle Jawaan Taylor left later with a shoulder injury.
And three weeks ago, left tackle Josh Simmons left the team to deal with a personal family matter. Creed Humphrey, literally at the center of last season’s year-long nightmare, has been impressed with how Mike Caliendo and Jaylon Moore have pinch hit in the last few games.
“Yeah, these guys, they work really hard in this building,” Humphrey said Friday. “Proud of the guys in the room. They do a great job. Everybody stays prepared. So, yeah, they they've both done great jobs.”
Caliendo did so great that Isiah Pacheco didn’t even realize Smith was sidelined.
“I noticed once the game was over,” said Pacheco, who had 57 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. “I didn't know Trey was out, or whoever may have been there. I just know that we're playing fast and kind of felt like it was guys were getting rotated in. It felt like it was the backfield.
“Because that's what happens, next-guy-up mentality, if you're in. Backfield, got another player in and keep rolling. Same thing goes for O-line, got another guy in, ready to go and keep rolling.”
Humphrey transcript
The Chiefs’ All-Pro center spoke from the podium Friday at team headquarters. Kansas City (4-3) hosts the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On the role he played in Patrick Mahomes’ verbal trickery last week:
“Try to keep a straight face. Pat did a great job with it. I'm glad we executed it well.
On whether he had to act exasperated to fool the Raiders:
“I was just gonna stay quiet and try to keep a straight face.”
On the seamless transition after replacing Trey Smith and Josh Simmons with Mike Caliendo and Jaylon Moore, respectively:
“Yeah, these guys, they work really hard in this building. Proud of the guys in the room. They do a great job. Everybody stays prepared. So, yeah, they've both done great jobs.”
On getting momentum in the run game:
“Yeah, definitely. It feels like we're moving in the right direction. Obviously, there's still things to clean up but, yeah, just continuing to come in every week, improve on our technique, fundamentals, all those things, and just execute on game day. But yeah, it feels like we're moving in the right direction. Feels like things are looking good. And just got to keep that up and be consistent with it.”
On executing with stakes high in short-yardage situations:
“Yeah, definitely. It's a critical situation. The defense can move around a lot. They can bring blitzes, all those things. So, you got to be able to play with anticipation, and that comes a lot with film study, understanding what they want to do. So yeah, the guys have done a great job with it over the past few weeks, and we're seeing the results on the field. So, now it's just being consistent with it.”
On what stands out about the Commanders:
“Yeah, really talented front. (Javon) Kinlaw, (Daron) Payne inside are really good players. They got really good edge rushers, too. So, the whole front seven, it's a really good front seven. So, we got our work cut out for us this week. But everybody's excited. Everybody's taking the right approach.”
