Which Chiefs Veteran Could Be In Trouble In 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs' biggest X-factor next season is whether their offensive line can hold up in protection and adequately protect Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs went out and got Mahomes the best receiving corps he's had in years; it's up to their offensive line if he can make the most of it.
It's due to their offensive line that the Chiefs stood no chance against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Despite trading away Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears, it can be argued that the Chiefs' offensive line improved from last season to now.
They selected Josh Simmons at the end of the first round, which, if he's able to stay healthy for his rookie season, looks like an absolute steal. They added Jaylon Moore in free agency, a spot starter for the San Francisco 49ers, who now has a chance to shine in Kansas City. However, Moore's addition may spell doom for a veteran along the offensive line.
Taylor Needs To Step It Up
Joel Corry is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he identified 15 players who must bounce back next season. With the Chiefs getting younger along the offensive line, Jawaan Taylor will have to have an impressive 2025 if he wants to stay on the team for the next five years and so on.
"Taylor was surprisingly given a four-year, $80 million contract with $60 million in guarantees, of which $40 million was fully guaranteed at signing, in 2023 free agency. He hasn't come close to living up to his contract", said Corry.
Taylor has two years left on his contract, which coincidentally lines up with Moore. Not only does Moore have the advantage of being younger, but if Taylor doesn't begin playing up to his contract, the Chiefs will know who to give an extension to.
"The Chiefs signed Jaylon Moore, who was a swing tackle for the 49ers for the last four years while on his rookie contract, to a two-year, $30 million contract, averaging $15 million per year as an unrestricted free agent in March".
The Chiefs have a lot of money tied up in their offensive line, with Trey Smith getting the biggest bag out of them all. Moore's the backup for now, but he's on a cheap deal and has an incentive to play better for a more lucrative contract. Meanwhile, Taylor's accrued a lot of money in his career, which may make him complacent.
"That's Moore's likely role again because 2025 first-round pick Josh Simmons appears to be Kansas City's long-term solution at left tackle. Taylor's days in Kansas City will surely be numbered with another disappointing season since his replacement, Moore, is already on the roster".
Taylor will have to have a phenomenal season blocking the right side of the offensive line if he wants to prove to the Chiefs that he's worth keeping around. If he doesn't play up to his contract, I wouldn't be surprised if he's no longer the starter by the time the season ends.
