Chiefs Boast the Highest-Paid Player at Multiple Positions
For the past couple of years, the Kansas City Chiefs have remained the face of the NFL due to their success in the regular season and the playoffs. Even though they embarrassingly lost the Super Bowl, most would agree that this isn't the last time they'll make it to the big game.
Being a team that has seen so much success recently means that their players are playing excellently, which then, in turn, means they are getting paid a lot of money. They don't have much money left ahead of next season, as I discussed when looking at their post-draft cap space.
A recent article published on FOX Sports detailed the highest-paid players at their positions, and the Chiefs appear four times on the list, the most of any team in the NFL. Those players are Trey Smith, Creed Humphrey, Chris Jones, and Harrison Butker.
"Despite being one of two NFL players to receive the franchise tag this offseason, Smith is set to be the highest-paid offensive guard on the one-year tender. He and the Chiefs could still agree on a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline, though.
Smith played 1,288 snaps at the right guard spot and gave up just one sack, according to PFF. Joe Thuney and Nick Allegretti were the only guards to play more snaps than he did this past season".
Keeping Smith was a huge priority for the Chiefs this off-season, and even if they have to pay him a huge amount of money this season, it's worth it to protect Patrick Mahomes. As seen in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, offensive linemen aren't a position they can afford to skimp out on, and letting Smith walk in free agency would've doomed this team for next season.
"Humphrey, Smith's neighbor on the offensive line, had PFF's highest pass-blocking grade of any center in 2024 at 91.5, including the postseason. He allowed zero sacks and just two QB hits. In two of his four NFL seasons, he did not allow a sack—and has surrendered just seven in his career, per PFF. The Humphrey and Smith tandem was crucial to the Chiefs' Super Bowl victories in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, and their contracts are vital to the team's long-term success".
The Chiefs have two of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the league, showing that they understand they need to protect Mahomes, but it still wasn't enough. First-round pick Josh Simmons should help out with their depth and give them a guard to rely on in the future.
"Jones became the highest-paid defensive tackle when he agreed to a five-year, $158.75 million deal to remain in Kansas City during the 2024 offseason. The Chiefs star certainly made a strong claim to earn the title of highest-paid player at his position.
The six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro has recorded at least nine sacks in five of the last seven seasons, helping Kansas City win three Super Bowls during that time".
Chris Jones deserves to be the highest-paid player at his position because he's played a huge part in why this Chiefs' defense has been so successful these past couple of years. 2025 is a year where he and their defense hope to return to form after being tormented by the Eagles in the Super Bowl.
"After helping the Chiefs win a third Super Bowl during the 2023 season, Butker received a record-setting contract. He signed a four-year, $25.6 million deal in August 2024. Butker has actually never been named a Pro Bowler or All-Pro, but he's been one of the NFL's most accurate kickers since joining the Chiefs in 2017.
He led the league in points in 2019, while his 88.6 field goal made percentage is the second-best mark in league history. He's made some pretty clutch kicks as well, draining a memorable field goal at the buzzer to send the divisional-round game against the Buffalo Bills to overtime in January 2022 and breaking the record for the longest made field goal in a Super Bowl in the Chiefs' win over the 49ers in February 2024".
