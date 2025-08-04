How Chiefs Are Continuing to Tackle Their Tackle Issue
The typical NFL lineup includes only two slots for offensive tackles. In 32 days, when the Chiefs begin the season, they'll have three players ready to go.
“Listen, we feel like we need all of them,” head coach Andy Reid said after Sunday morning’s practice. “So, they're rotating and doing that. We'll just see. We'll see who the two are at the end when we get done with it.”
Jaylon Moore could be the odd man out, even though he signed a two-year, $30 million contract as an unrestricted free agent. Moore opened training camp with the first team at right tackle, while Jawaan Taylor worked his way back from PUP.
“Being a backup in San Francisco, always had to be ready for multiple things,” Moore said Sunday. “So, the biggest thing for me is just trying to keep improving and wherever I got to be, that's where I'm going to be.”
That doesn’t appear to be left tackle, where rookie Josh Simmons appears fully recovered from patellar tendon surgery on his left knee and has been entrenched since the first snap of camp. So, once Taylor returned, Moore has not only worked at both tackle spots but also both guards. Moore is putting the team first.
“It's the NFL,” he said. “Things happen and I'm just trying to be in the best position to kind of help move the team forward, and just be as good as I can be.”
Lessons carried forward from San Francisco
Moore said starting the final five games at left tackle in San Francisco last season, in place of injured All-Pro Trent Williams, helped him develop a rhythm. And while he’s erased the memories of Kyle Shanahan’s complicated playbook, he hasn’t forgotten what Williams taught him, from football technique to being a man.
San Francisco also allowed Moore to improve his blocking ability against Nick Bosa during the last four training camps.
But when Kansas City opens the year against the Chargers in Brazil on Sept. 5, Moore might be one of the NFL’s most expensive free agents who doesn’t play. Taylor said Sunday he feels much better following a March knee scope to repair a meniscus tear.
Rest assured, Moore will be ready when the Chiefs need him, whether as an additional lineman in a jumbo formation or a starting role -- in Week 3 or Week 23.
