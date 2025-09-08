Chiefs' Facing Alarming Question Mark Once Again
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, in a game where their defense allowed Justin Herbert to torch them through the air and pick up yards consistently with his legs.
The Chargers defied the Chiefs' expectations and passed the ball more than they ran it, which left the Chiefs' defense confused and without any answers. Patrick Mahomes tried his best and made heroic plays on the field, but to no avail.
What stung most about this loss, outside of losing to a divisional rival, is that their promising second-year player, Xavier Worth, collided with Travis Kelce, which resulted in him having to leave the game. The Chiefs will now have to play without him, and they're left scrambling for answers.
Who's Left?
One of the bright spots of the Chiefs' offense in their loss was how polished Hollywood Brown looked after bouncing back from an injured season in 2024. He had some mistakes early, but after he got settled, it was clear he was Mahomes' favorite target.
He was targeted 16 times and caught ten of those for 99 yards and four first downs. He led the time by a wide margin in receptions and yards, with the second closest receiver being JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Rashee Rice's suspension looks even more detrimental than before, with this injury to Worthy. While two of their top receiving options are unavailable, who can the Chiefs turn to to help lighten the load on Brown?
Thornton Time
Tyquan Thornton looked impressive in the two catches he made, and I believe he's due for an increased role now that Worthy isn't going to be in the starting lineup. He caught two passes for 41 yards, and after looking like his career wasn't going anywhere with the New England Patriots, he has a legitimate chance to cement himself as part of the receiving corps.
What stands out most about Thornton's play is his speed, and while he isn't as fast as Worthy, he can fill in for some of the plays where they would usually target their speedster. Their next game is against the Philadelphia Eagles, and if they want any chance of winning in their Super Bowl rematch, they have to get their passing game in check. Thornton can help with that and make up for some of the ground they lost in the Worthy injury.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on Thornton when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.